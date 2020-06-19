Sangria (Red)

Like most of my recipes this is a combination of several others because I couldn't find one that was exactly what I wanted. This has been a big hit every time I've served it.

By themistycat

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir rum and sugar together in a large pitcher to dissolve the sugar; add apple slices, orange slices, lemon slices, and lime slices.

  • Crush fruit slightly against the bottom of the pitcher to squeeze some juice into the rum mixture. Pour wine and orange juice into the pitcher; stir. Add lemon-lime soda and stir just before serving.

Cook's Notes:

The flavors of this can be intensified by letting the fruit soak at the end of step one for 1 to 2 hours, and again before adding the soda for 8 hours to overnight.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the fruit. The actual amount of the fruit consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
215 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 25.8g; fat 0.1g; sodium 10.1mg. Full Nutrition
