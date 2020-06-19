Sangria (White)

Our favorite white sangria is mixed tableside at a local Spanish restaurant. They use brandy instead of rum, and leave a cinnamon stick in the pitcher. This actually measured up pretty well. If you you don’t put ice in your glass, the frozen grapes certainly would help chill the sangria a little (but go ahead & add ice). Today I used what I had on hand (chardonnay), but next time, I think I’ll try pino gris, brandy instead of the rum, and add the cinnamon stick. Thanks themistycat (my second cat was named Misty) for a nice refresher on a blistering hot Florida day. I’ve always enjoyed white sangria more than the traditional red, and your recipe is a good one!
I served this recipe the 4th of July and it was well recieved. The only change I made was to soak the sliced fruit in the rum for a couple hours before mixing and serving. I'll serve this again. Thumbs up!!
I doubled this recipe and made it for a crowd at a BBQ I was hosting yesterday. It was awesome! I added slightly less rum than the recipe called for (1 cup in the doubled recipe) and I thought it was just right. Would definitely make this again - thanks for a great recipe!
I always make Sangria for a "Girl's Night Out" Party. I usually make the recipe Sangria Sangria (Red Sangria) and it is always a hit. This year I made the Sangria Sangria Recipe and this recipe. This one was a huge hit! The ladies told me to bring this from now on and forget the Red. I followed the recipe as written with one modification. Since I was going to be out of town for a week prior to the party I knew I'd be strapped for time so before I left on vacation I made batches of the Sangria... mixing the wine, rum, sugar and orange juice and I froze it in freezer bags. The day of the party I prepared the fruit and bagged it. Then at the party I put the frozen sangria mix, added the soda and the fruit. A gallon freezer bag holds a double recipe. The extra is in the freezer for entertaining this summer.
Wanted to use up a dry wine that was not to my pallet. Well this recipe did the trick. I used the rum and followed exactly. At first it wasn't as sweet as I wanted, but it grew on me just fine. The apples are great the longer they soak. I am not sure the frozen grapes are all the necessary.
A crowd pleaser. made a few minor changes. used flavored seltzer instead of soda. Added A bit more sugar to make up for the lack of sugar from the soda. Cut rum in 1\2. I did freeze the grapes for the look more than the flavor. Thanks
This is a very good recipe. Everyone I served it to really liked it a lot. I happened to see lemon rum in the liquor store, so I used that, and it worked really well. Gave it an interesting taste.
Michelle S11
Rating: 5 stars
07/25/2018
I made this for my son’s high school graduation party. I quadrupled the recipe and still ended up making 2 more batches. I soaked the fruit overnight in the rum and sugar. As the day went by I just added more rum, wine, and soda to the bowl and it was great.
