Sangria (White)

21 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 7
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Red sangria is refreshing, but white just seems even better for those ridiculously hot Texas summer days!

By themistycat

Gallery

Recipe Summary

total:
15 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir white wine, rum, orange juice, and sugar together in a large pitcher until the sugar is dissolved; add apple, lemon, and lime slices. Gently stir lemon-lime soda into the wine mixture.

    Advertisement

  • Put frozen grapes into serving glasses and pour sangria over the grapes.

Cook's Note:

The flavors in this will intensify if refrigerated overnight before adding the soda, but it's not necessary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
210 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 25.2g; fat 0.2g; sodium 11.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/18/2022