Double Chocolate Cake with Creamy Frosting
Servings Per Recipe: 16
Calories: 372.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 3g 6 %
carbohydrates: 50.6g 16 %
dietary fiber: 0.4g 2 %
sugars: 46.6g
fat: 18.3g 28 %
saturated fat: 7.7g 39 %
cholesterol: 58mg 19 %
vitamin a iu: 311.9IU 6 %
niacin equivalents: 0.3mg 2 %
folate: 4.7mcg 1 %
calcium: 8.6mg 1 %
iron: 0.2mg 1 %
magnesium: 1.5mg 1 %
potassium: 37mg 1 %
sodium: 81.1mg 3 %
calories from fat: 164.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.