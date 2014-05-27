Double Chocolate Cake with Creamy Frosting

1 Ratings
  • 5 0
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

A one-two punch of VOSKOS® Nonfat Vanilla Greek Yogurt--in the cake and in the frosting--adds richness and a hint of vanilla to this elegant layer cake. Make this cake mix fix-up for a birthday or an everyday celebration.

By Voskos

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
35 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Creamy Frosting:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease and flour two 9x1 1/2-inch cake pans. Combine cake mix, VOSKOS® Nonfat Vanilla Greek Yogurt, water, vegetable oil, and eggs in a large mixing bowl. Beat with an electric mixer on medium speed until smooth. Scrape sides of bowl; fold in grated chocolate.

    Advertisement

  • Divide batter between prepared pans. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted near centers comes out clean. Cool cakes in pans on wire racks 10 minutes. Remove from pans; cool cakes on wire racks. Fill and frost layers with Creamy Frosting (see below).

  • Creamy Frosting: Combine butter, VOSKOS® Nonfat Vanilla Greek Yogurt, and vanilla in large mixing bowl. Beat with an electric mixer for 30 seconds. (Mixture will appear curdled.) Gradually beat in powdered sugar until frosting is spreadable.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
373 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 50.6g; fat 18.3g; cholesterol 58mg; sodium 81.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022