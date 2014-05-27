Broccoli Salad from VOSKOS®

A few flavorful additions and ingredient swaps change up the basic broccoli-raisin salad. This version takes the fresh side dish into the healthful realm with added dried blueberries and almonds. VOSKOS® Nonfat Blueberry Greek Yogurt replaces the mayo.

By Voskos

prep:
20 mins
cook:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Combine the VOSKOS® Nonfat Blueberry Greek Yogurt, dried blueberries, red onion, and vinegar in a bowl. Add broccoli and stir to coat. Cover and chill for 2 to 24 hours. Before serving stir in the almonds and bacon.

Tips

*Tip: To toast almonds, preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spread the almonds in a shallow baking pan; bake for 5 to 10 minutes or until toasted, shaking pan once or twice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
110 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 12.1g; fat 4.7g; cholesterol 5.7mg; sodium 79.3mg. Full Nutrition
