Broccoli Salad from VOSKOS®
A few flavorful additions and ingredient swaps change up the basic broccoli-raisin salad. This version takes the fresh side dish into the healthful realm with added dried blueberries and almonds. VOSKOS® Nonfat Blueberry Greek Yogurt replaces the mayo.
Ingredients
6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions
Tips
*Tip: To toast almonds, preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Spread the almonds in a shallow baking pan; bake for 5 to 10 minutes or until toasted, shaking pan once or twice.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
110 calories; protein 6.3g; carbohydrates 12.1g; fat 4.7g; cholesterol 5.7mg; sodium 79.3mg. Full Nutrition