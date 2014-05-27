Beef and Brie Sliders

Brie cheese melted on grilled ground beef sliders is a reminder how classy these casual mini burgers can be. Dijon-style mustard, pepper, and VOSKOS® Nonfat Blueberry Greek Yogurt turn them juicy and aromatic. Don't forget to toast the bun.

By Voskos

20 mins
10 mins
30 mins
12
12 mini burgers
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine bread crumbs, VOSKOS® Nonfat Blueberry Greek Yogurt, mustard, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Add ground beef, mix well. Shape mixture into twelve small patties.

  • For charcoal grill, place patties on the grill rack directly over medium coals; cover and grill for 8 to 10 minutes or until done (160 degrees F), turning once halfway through grilling and topping each burger with cheese the last minute of grilling time. (For gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce heat to medium. Place patties on grill rack over heat. Cover and grill as above.) Serve patties on buns with sliced onion.

Tips

Tip: To broil sliders prepare patties as directed above. Place meat on unheated rack of broiler pan. Broil 3 to 4 inches from heat for 8 to 10 minutes or until done (160 degrees F), turning once halfway through cooking time and topping each burger with cheese the last minute of broiling time.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
245 calories; protein 15.2g; carbohydrates 161.5g; fat 12g; cholesterol 44.6mg; sodium 194.5mg. Full Nutrition
