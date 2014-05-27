Barbecue Turkey Meatballs

VOSKOS® Nonfat Honey Greek Yogurt adds a hint of sweet to these lean meatballs dressed up with marmalade barbecue sauce. For easy shaping, use a small scoop to form the meatballs, then bake them off in the oven. To party with ease, transfer meatballs and sauce to a slow cooker set on warm or low heat setting to serve. Serve with crunchy pretzel sticks as a fun substitute for wooden picks.

By Voskos

prep:
45 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
11
Yield:
11 servings
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 11 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Marmalade Barbecue Sauce:

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Combine egg, yogurt, bread crumbs, onion, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Add ground turkey; mix well.

  • Shape turkey mixture into 1-inch meatballs. Place meatballs in a foil-lined 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake about 20 minutes or until meatballs are no longer pink. Drain on paper towels. Add meatballs to warm Marmalade Barbecue Sauce (see below) in a large saucepan. Serve with pretzel sticks as picks.

  • Marmalade Barbecue Sauce: Combine barbecue sauce and marmalade in a large saucepan; bring to boiling. Reduce heat and simmer 5 minutes. Serve with meatballs.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
533 calories; protein 23.5g; carbohydrates 92g; fat 6.8g; cholesterol 63.5mg; sodium 3085.5mg. Full Nutrition
