Barbecue Turkey Meatballs
Servings Per Recipe: 11
Calories: 532.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 23.5g 47 %
carbohydrates: 92g 30 %
dietary fiber: 3.4g 14 %
sugars: 13.6g
fat: 6.8g 11 %
saturated fat: 1.4g 7 %
cholesterol: 63.5mg 21 %
vitamin a iu: 89.6IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 4.9mg 38 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 13 %
vitamin c: 0.7mg 1 %
folate: 11.6mcg 3 %
calcium: 28.1mg 3 %
iron: 2.3mg 13 %
magnesium: 15.8mg 6 %
potassium: 276.7mg 8 %
sodium: 3085.5mg 123 %
calories from fat: 61.5
