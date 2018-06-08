Just Peachy Chicken Salad

4 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 1
  • 3 0
  • 2 2
  • 1 0

Fresh and fruity, this creamy, peach dotted chicken salad marries sweet and savory to a palette-pleasing effect.

By sal

prep:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
Directions

  • In a large bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, peach juice and whipped cream. Add salt and pepper to taste. Stir in chicken and peaches and chill until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
535 calories; protein 23.7g; carbohydrates 6.9g; fat 45.7g; cholesterol 104.9mg; sodium 279.1mg. Full Nutrition
