Just Peachy Chicken Salad
Fresh and fruity, this creamy, peach dotted chicken salad marries sweet and savory to a palette-pleasing effect.
my kids loved it!!!!!!!! i added more cream and a little less mayo and that was the catch for me since my childeren dont like mayo. i also added almonds for crunch. they ate it up. as for my husband he wasnt quite as thrilled but it was still good.
Make sure you have enough chicken or it will be very runny. I put in almonds also, as well as couscous, and had it on a wrap with spinach leaves. The flavors are nice but I had trouble with the consistency.
Great for hot summer night! I added more cream, also.
This really lacked in flavor for me. All the cream just didn't do much for it. After trying as the recipe states, I had to add green onions, cilantro, almonds and curry powder.