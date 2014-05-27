Lemon Caper Butter Sauce

1 of 54

Rating: 4 stars Very lemony, so next time I will be cutting lemon juice at least in half and compensating with butter. But the flavor of the sauteed carpers in the butter sauce was amazing! Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious! I breaded and lightly fried flounder to put this sauce on top. I made 4 servings of this recipe but used the juice of only 4 lemons. I added a bit of milk at the end with the cold butter and substituted dried thyme for the savory because that's what I had on hand. Yum! Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars Loved this sauce.... Used 1 lemon per reviewers and thought that 1 TBL of capers wasn't quite enough. Will use more next time... Used TJ's 21 Seasoning Salute in place of the savory....great flavor. Now I can really enjoy cooking fish. Much thanks to the chef for sharing.....so simple. Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars Prepared this sauce for chicken. Based on others' comments I used the juice of only 1 lemon not 2 and added a tablespoon or so of sour cream. It was delicious and received strong compliments! Helpful (2)

Rating: 3 stars Wow way too lemony. I don't mind lots of butter but it was too tangy for my taste but my bf liked it. I think next time I will mix some sour cream in it for a milder flavor. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I made it with 1 large lemon since the mahi mahi was marinated in lime juice and it came out great! I didn t have savory however I added dill. I will be making this for everything from now on! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I made this for pasta it was simple and sooooo delicious! Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars I made this recipe but then with less lemon juice-- I used about a tsp of bottled lemon juice. I tasted it while cooking and just started adding stuff: I added a big splash of olive oil, some fresh thyme, and a splash of cream. It was big hit with the whole family. My husband and kids just had the sauce on fish, without the capers-- and my mom and I ate the capers :). Helpful (1)