Lemon Caper Butter Sauce

Rating: 4.32 stars
62 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 37
  • 4 star values: 17
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 4

This simple lemon caper butter sauce is the perfect accompaniment to sauteed sole.

By Chef John

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
5 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Crush capers in a small bowl with the back of a spoon.

  • Melt 1/2 teaspoon butter in a skillet over medium-high heat until the butter foams and is golden; saute capers until fragrant, about 15 seconds. Add lemon juice, bring to a simmer, and cook, stirring frequently, until liquid is reduced by one-third, 1 to 3 minutes. Season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat.

  • Stir cold butter and savory into lemon mixture, stirring constantly until butter is completely melted and sauce is shiny and thick, about 1 minute.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
269 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 24.6g; fat 25.8g; cholesterol 66.4mg; sodium 594.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (54)

Most helpful positive review

Spring Dehart
Rating: 4 stars
08/02/2014
Very lemony, so next time I will be cutting lemon juice at least in half and compensating with butter. But the flavor of the sauteed carpers in the butter sauce was amazing! Read More
Helpful
(21)

Most helpful critical review

RUTHIEV
Rating: 3 stars
08/08/2014
Wow way too lemony. I don't mind lots of butter but it was too tangy for my taste but my bf liked it. I think next time I will mix some sour cream in it for a milder flavor. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
Spring Dehart
Rating: 4 stars
08/02/2014
Very lemony, so next time I will be cutting lemon juice at least in half and compensating with butter. But the flavor of the sauteed carpers in the butter sauce was amazing! Read More
Helpful
(21)
Nancy
Rating: 5 stars
10/31/2017
Delicious! I breaded and lightly fried flounder to put this sauce on top. I made 4 servings of this recipe but used the juice of only 4 lemons. I added a bit of milk at the end with the cold butter and substituted dried thyme for the savory because that's what I had on hand. Yum! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Dee
Rating: 5 stars
04/20/2017
Loved this sauce.... Used 1 lemon per reviewers and thought that 1 TBL of capers wasn't quite enough. Will use more next time... Used TJ's 21 Seasoning Salute in place of the savory....great flavor. Now I can really enjoy cooking fish. Much thanks to the chef for sharing.....so simple. Read More
Helpful
(8)
SuKay
Rating: 4 stars
06/13/2017
Prepared this sauce for chicken. Based on others' comments I used the juice of only 1 lemon not 2 and added a tablespoon or so of sour cream. It was delicious and received strong compliments! Read More
Helpful
(2)
RUTHIEV
Rating: 3 stars
08/08/2014
Wow way too lemony. I don't mind lots of butter but it was too tangy for my taste but my bf liked it. I think next time I will mix some sour cream in it for a milder flavor. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Mary Coster
Rating: 5 stars
04/10/2018
I made it with 1 large lemon since the mahi mahi was marinated in lime juice and it came out great! I didn t have savory however I added dill. I will be making this for everything from now on! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Gay Dorsey
Rating: 5 stars
11/18/2018
I made this for pasta it was simple and sooooo delicious! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Laura K
Rating: 4 stars
02/01/2017
I made this recipe but then with less lemon juice-- I used about a tsp of bottled lemon juice. I tasted it while cooking and just started adding stuff: I added a big splash of olive oil, some fresh thyme, and a splash of cream. It was big hit with the whole family. My husband and kids just had the sauce on fish, without the capers-- and my mom and I ate the capers :). Read More
Helpful
(1)
AmySioux
Rating: 5 stars
08/22/2018
Super yummy! The only changes I made were to substitute coconut oil for some of the butter and Bragg's Sea Kelp Delight because I didn't have savory on hand. Chef John is correct -- goes great with sole which was exactly what I was looking for! Read More
Helpful
(1)
