Chef John's Chicken Marsala

Rating: 4.69 stars
627 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 478
  • 4 star values: 115
  • 3 star values: 23
  • 2 star values: 10
  • 1 star values: 1

Certain dishes have a special place in my heart and this is one of them. The first real restaurant job I had in San Francisco was at a small place called Ryan's Cafe. It was run by a husband and wife team, Michael and Lenore Ryan. They were true 'foodies' before that term had even been coined. This chicken Marsala dish was the most popular dish on the menu and the first one that I was taught.

By Chef John

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
173 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
20 mins
cook:
40 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Season chicken breasts all over with salt and pepper.

    Advertisement

  • Melt 1 1/2 tablespoons butter and olive oil in a skillet over medium heat. Cook chicken breasts, skin-side down, in hot butter and oil until browned, about 5 minutes. Flip and cook until breasts are almost cooked through, about 5 minutes more. Transfer chicken breasts to a plate.

  • Melt 1 1/2 tablespoons butter in the same skillet over medium-high heat. Saute mushrooms with a pinch of salt and a pinch of pepper in hot butter until mushrooms are golden, 5 to 7 minutes. Add minced shallot; cook and stir until softened, 2 to 3 minutes. Sprinkle flour over the top and cook and stir until the bitterness of the flour cooks off, 3 to 4 minutes.

  • Pour wine into skillet and bring to a boil; cook and stir until wine reduces and sauce thickens, 3 to 4 minutes. Add chicken stock; bring to a simmer and cook until slightly reduced, 3 to 5 minutes more.

  • Return chicken breasts to the skillet, reduce heat to low, and cook chicken, turning once, until no longer pink in the center and the juices run clear, about 10 minutes. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the center should read at least 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Remove from heat.

  • Move chicken to one side of the skillet and tilt the skillet so that the sauce pools at the bottom. Stir parsley and 1 teaspoon cold butter into the sauce, stirring constantly, until sauce is shiny and butter is completely melted. Transfer chicken breasts to plates and spoon mushrooms and sauce over the top.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
799 calories; protein 51.1g; carbohydrates 26.8g; fat 39g; cholesterol 185.4mg; sodium 2390.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (685)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Melly Gee
Rating: 5 stars
09/20/2015
This recipe is straight forward and the final product is very impressive. I added a bit more flour to make the sauce thicker because I wanted it to be more like gravy. As suggested, I served it on garlic toast. I think it would also be fantastic with potatoes. Yet another crowd pleaser from Chef John. Thanks! P.S. If you are the type of person who makes a recipe using so many modifications that the original is unrecognizable, you are not entitled to rate that recipe nor are you credible if you give said recipe a poor rating. There. I said it. Read More
Helpful
(248)

Most helpful critical review

barbi
Rating: 2 stars
03/16/2015
Followed recipe to the letter. Was very disappointed. The sauce was not nearly thick enough, was a pale golden color and not all that flavorful. It wasn't terrible, but definitely needs something else to make it "pop". Kind of bland and runny. Will look for another marsala recipe. Read More
Helpful
(15)
627 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 478
  • 4 star values: 115
  • 3 star values: 23
  • 2 star values: 10
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Melly Gee
Rating: 5 stars
09/20/2015
This recipe is straight forward and the final product is very impressive. I added a bit more flour to make the sauce thicker because I wanted it to be more like gravy. As suggested, I served it on garlic toast. I think it would also be fantastic with potatoes. Yet another crowd pleaser from Chef John. Thanks! P.S. If you are the type of person who makes a recipe using so many modifications that the original is unrecognizable, you are not entitled to rate that recipe nor are you credible if you give said recipe a poor rating. There. I said it. Read More
Helpful
(248)
Pamela McDonald
Rating: 5 stars
03/02/2015
Superb recipe and better by far if you use Trader Joe's Organic Chicken Broth (the reg.) It's almost as good as homemade. I soak my chicken breasts beforehand in milk and marsala, about 1/2 cup wine to 1 1/2 cups milk for 20 min. Then pat dry and I always use flour in a zip lock bag (the gallon sz) when pounding/flattening my chicken so it does not stick or fall apart. Then I use a couple of beaten eggs laced with a little more marsala before I dip into my flour seasoned flour mixture. My chicken comes out so tender and juicy that you literally do not need a knife ever when eating my chicken. Read More
Helpful
(145)
mauigirl
Rating: 5 stars
06/17/2014
Perfect, classic chicken marsala. This was so simple but it looked like I worked all day on it. I had two minor changes.....I added a few more mushrooms because we love them and I used bonelss skinless chicken breasts because that is what I had on hand. Thanks for a easy and delicious recipe Chef John! Read More
Helpful
(115)
Advertisement
Sealunar
Rating: 4 stars
07/05/2014
Extremely good except for the fact that I had to thicken my sauce much longer than anticipated. The amount of chicken stock to add should be halved, as should the parsley amount. Other than that, excellent taste. Read More
Helpful
(29)
Donna Taylor
Rating: 5 stars
10/23/2014
Awesome flavor! We loved it! I used a good quality Marsala so I wouldn't mess this recipe up! I followed the recipe exactly, even plating it on a piece of toasted sourdough bread. Next time I may cut down on the chicken stock as it was thin prior to me using a little starch and water. Thanks Chef John! I think it was the best thing I've ever cooked!! Read More
Helpful
(21)
scruplese43
Rating: 5 stars
09/28/2014
We did not have any Marsala Wine but some good old North Carolina Red Sweet Muscadine Wine just hit the spot. Great Receipe. Also did not have any Shallots so we were forced to use Onions and Garlic. What is not to like...Serve over rice with Broccoli or Zucchini. Read More
Helpful
(20)
Advertisement
Heather M
Rating: 5 stars
08/24/2014
I decided to make this with some homemade pasta & it tasted just like the one we get at our favorite Italian restaurant! I used 2 cups of Marsala wine and 1 to 1-1/2 cups stock, and replaced the shallot with 2 cloves minced garlic instead. I think I also used a bit more butter and flour too. This has become one of our favorite recipes! Read More
Helpful
(18)
bitch'n kitchen
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2017
Easy and simple as this is it is also quite easy to mess it up. The one mistake you can make is to not reduce it enough. When you reduce it the taste gets richer and more delicious. If you use less liquid as some reviews have said you will get something ho hum. You really need to reduce it quite aggressively at each stage. I used boneless skinless chicken breasts dredged in flour with some salt pepper and oregano. Browned and set aside then after adding the marsala wine to the sautéed mushrooms and shallots really reduce it until it is quite thick. Add the stock in the proportions suggested and reduce it until it is almost the consistency you want but still a bit runny. Then I added the breasts and cooked 5 min per side. After taking the fully cooked chicken out I further reduced the sauce until it was at the thickness I wanted. Watch carefully it can reduce fast and burn if you are not careful. So then the sauce is rich and full bodied, absolutely delicious. I added the butter at the end as John suggested and wow. Awesome. Read More
Helpful
(17)
barbi
Rating: 2 stars
03/16/2015
Followed recipe to the letter. Was very disappointed. The sauce was not nearly thick enough, was a pale golden color and not all that flavorful. It wasn't terrible, but definitely needs something else to make it "pop". Kind of bland and runny. Will look for another marsala recipe. Read More
Helpful
(15)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022