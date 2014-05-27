Chef John's Chicken Marsala

1 of 685

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is straight forward and the final product is very impressive. I added a bit more flour to make the sauce thicker because I wanted it to be more like gravy. As suggested, I served it on garlic toast. I think it would also be fantastic with potatoes. Yet another crowd pleaser from Chef John. Thanks! P.S. If you are the type of person who makes a recipe using so many modifications that the original is unrecognizable, you are not entitled to rate that recipe nor are you credible if you give said recipe a poor rating. There. I said it. Helpful (248)

Rating: 5 stars Superb recipe and better by far if you use Trader Joe's Organic Chicken Broth (the reg.) It's almost as good as homemade. I soak my chicken breasts beforehand in milk and marsala, about 1/2 cup wine to 1 1/2 cups milk for 20 min. Then pat dry and I always use flour in a zip lock bag (the gallon sz) when pounding/flattening my chicken so it does not stick or fall apart. Then I use a couple of beaten eggs laced with a little more marsala before I dip into my flour seasoned flour mixture. My chicken comes out so tender and juicy that you literally do not need a knife ever when eating my chicken. Helpful (145)

Rating: 5 stars Perfect, classic chicken marsala. This was so simple but it looked like I worked all day on it. I had two minor changes.....I added a few more mushrooms because we love them and I used bonelss skinless chicken breasts because that is what I had on hand. Thanks for a easy and delicious recipe Chef John! Helpful (115)

Rating: 4 stars Extremely good except for the fact that I had to thicken my sauce much longer than anticipated. The amount of chicken stock to add should be halved, as should the parsley amount. Other than that, excellent taste. Helpful (29)

Rating: 5 stars Awesome flavor! We loved it! I used a good quality Marsala so I wouldn't mess this recipe up! I followed the recipe exactly, even plating it on a piece of toasted sourdough bread. Next time I may cut down on the chicken stock as it was thin prior to me using a little starch and water. Thanks Chef John! I think it was the best thing I've ever cooked!! Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars We did not have any Marsala Wine but some good old North Carolina Red Sweet Muscadine Wine just hit the spot. Great Receipe. Also did not have any Shallots so we were forced to use Onions and Garlic. What is not to like...Serve over rice with Broccoli or Zucchini. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars I decided to make this with some homemade pasta & it tasted just like the one we get at our favorite Italian restaurant! I used 2 cups of Marsala wine and 1 to 1-1/2 cups stock, and replaced the shallot with 2 cloves minced garlic instead. I think I also used a bit more butter and flour too. This has become one of our favorite recipes! Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars Easy and simple as this is it is also quite easy to mess it up. The one mistake you can make is to not reduce it enough. When you reduce it the taste gets richer and more delicious. If you use less liquid as some reviews have said you will get something ho hum. You really need to reduce it quite aggressively at each stage. I used boneless skinless chicken breasts dredged in flour with some salt pepper and oregano. Browned and set aside then after adding the marsala wine to the sautéed mushrooms and shallots really reduce it until it is quite thick. Add the stock in the proportions suggested and reduce it until it is almost the consistency you want but still a bit runny. Then I added the breasts and cooked 5 min per side. After taking the fully cooked chicken out I further reduced the sauce until it was at the thickness I wanted. Watch carefully it can reduce fast and burn if you are not careful. So then the sauce is rich and full bodied, absolutely delicious. I added the butter at the end as John suggested and wow. Awesome. Helpful (17)