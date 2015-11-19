Prosciutto and Onion Omelette

Rating: 4.5 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Inspired from a favorite pasta sauce, I modified this and put it in an omelet one morning at the cottage.

By mr.bishop

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 omelette
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Roll each prosciutto slice into a cylinder and cut into 3/4-inch segments; put into a saucepan. Stir onion, tomato, and Pinot Grigio with the prosciutto; cook over medium-high heat until most of the wine has evaporated, about 10 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Heat olive oil in a small skillet or omelet pan over medium heat. Beat egg and egg whites together in a small bowl; pour into the hot skillet and tilt the skillet around so the egg covers the cooking surface completely. Cook egg undisturbed until no longer wet on top, about 5 minutes.

  • Pour the prosciutto mixture over one half of the egg; top with Cheddar cheese. Lift the opposing half of the egg with a spatula and fold over the filling. Continue to cook until the cheese melts, about 2 minutes more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
529 calories; protein 30.3g; carbohydrates 10.8g; fat 30.7g; cholesterol 247.4mg; sodium 1087.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (5)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

France C
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2016
I made this for brunch on New Year's Day - perfection! The wine adds so much depth of flavor as well as the prosciutto and onions. I used Chardonnay instead of Pinot Grigio bc that's what I had on hand. I'll definitely be making this again. A great way to impress guests! I might try using brie instead of cheddar to change things up. Thanks for the fabulous recipe! Read More
Helpful
(1)

Most helpful critical review

Renee
Rating: 3 stars
08/15/2018
Just okay. Read More
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Christopher Woodward
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2020
Best omelette ever!!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
France C
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/01/2016
I made this for brunch on New Year's Day - perfection! The wine adds so much depth of flavor as well as the prosciutto and onions. I used Chardonnay instead of Pinot Grigio bc that's what I had on hand. I'll definitely be making this again. A great way to impress guests! I might try using brie instead of cheddar to change things up. Thanks for the fabulous recipe! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/14/2015
A must have for the adult table at your next brunch. This is also a great "brenner" candidate. I used prosciutto crudo seeing that it isn't stated in the ingredients list which to use. I didn't cook it though just added it in with the cheese at the end. I also used vegan cheddar cheese (from this website) and still it was phenomenal. Add some spicy peppers too and you won't be sorry. Read More
Advertisement
Renee
Rating: 3 stars
08/15/2018
Just okay. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022