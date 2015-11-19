Prosciutto and Onion Omelette
Servings Per Recipe: 1
Calories: 529.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 30.3g 61 %
carbohydrates: 10.8g 4 %
dietary fiber: 1.5g 6 %
sugars: 5.7g
fat: 30.7g 47 %
saturated fat: 12.6g 63 %
cholesterol: 247.4mg 83 %
vitamin a iu: 1144.7IU 23 %
niacin equivalents: 5.2mg 40 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 16 %
vitamin c: 12mg 20 %
folate: 50.8mcg 13 %
calcium: 263.3mg 26 %
iron: 2mg 11 %
magnesium: 47mg 17 %
potassium: 542.1mg 15 %
sodium: 1087.6mg 44 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 11 %
calories from fat: 276.2
