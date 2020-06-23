Quinoa Black Bean Tacos (Vegan)

Quick and easy vegetarian meal! Easily made with stuff from the pantry!
Love this recipe! I will never eat ground beef tacos again! I am not a vegetarian or vegan but my son is and that's how I came across this recipe. It's super easy tasty and I love that it's so healthy for me.
Thanks - fast easy and a hit with my family!
Way too much liquid even though I decreased the water to 1 cup as one reviewer suggested. Flavor was good. Texture was good. Just too much liquid. I will make this again with some revisions either less water or one less can on tomato sauce.
Mines was flavorful, delicious but, I added an additional ingredient a can of corn to the mix.
Turned out great followed the instructions use progreso beans used the taco mix and I also at the end sprinkl d some feta chesse across with some salsa snuck some mushrooms in the beginning with the onion and garlic it made this whole recipe
I make this all the time. It's easy and delish. I put a bit less water and smash up the black beans some to more closely mimic taco filling, but otherwise- perfection!
Very yummy for a quick vegan meal (for someone who lives with all non-vegans). I cut the recipe in half and still had plenty of leftovers, and it's very filling. Cut down on the water as suggested. Served on a large flour tortilla with vegan sour cream, nutritional yeast, and lettuce. Will be sharing recipe and making again!
This was great! Made as dictated. We also made some simple guacamole to eat with them. Soooo good. Thank you!