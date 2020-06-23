Quinoa Black Bean Tacos (Vegan)

Rating: 4.59 stars
39 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 28
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

A hearty vegan main dish for carnivores and herbivores alike (and everyone between). Great topped with guacamole or avocados, hot sauce, sour cream, cheese, or vegan dairy alternatives.

By Ruthie Higbee

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a saucepan over medium heat; cook and stir onion until translucent, 5 to 10 minutes. Add tomato sauce, water, quinoa, and taco seasoning; bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover saucepan, and simmer until quinoa is tender, about 15 minutes. Add black beans and simmer until heated through, about 5 minutes more. Serve quinoa-black bean filling in tortillas.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
339 calories; protein 13g; carbohydrates 65.4g; fat 3.9g; sodium 984.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (37)

Most helpful positive review

Rachel
Rating: 5 stars
08/07/2019
I make this all the time. It's easy and delish. I put a bit less water and smash up the black beans some to more closely mimic taco filling, but otherwise- perfection! Read More
Helpful
(1)

Most helpful critical review

whats4dinner
Rating: 3 stars
12/14/2017
Way too much liquid even though I decreased the water to 1 cup as one reviewer suggested. Flavor was good. Texture was good. Just too much liquid. I will make this again with some revisions either less water or one less can on tomato sauce. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
2ys4you
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/23/2017
Quick and easy vegetarian meal! Easily made with stuff from the pantry! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Ginnie
Rating: 5 stars
01/28/2017
Love this recipe! I will never eat ground beef tacos again! I am not a vegetarian or vegan but my son is and that's how I came across this recipe. It's super easy tasty and I love that it's so healthy for me. Read More
Helpful
(1)
kimmy
Rating: 5 stars
06/05/2014
Thanks - fast easy and a hit with my family! Read More
Helpful
(1)
whats4dinner
Rating: 3 stars
12/14/2017
Way too much liquid even though I decreased the water to 1 cup as one reviewer suggested. Flavor was good. Texture was good. Just too much liquid. I will make this again with some revisions either less water or one less can on tomato sauce. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Corey Jackson
Rating: 4 stars
10/15/2016
Mines was flavorful, delicious but, I added an additional ingredient a can of corn to the mix. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Veggie reem
Rating: 5 stars
09/09/2016
Turned out great followed the instructions use progreso beans used the taco mix and I also at the end sprinkl d some feta chesse across with some salsa snuck some mushrooms in the beginning with the onion and garlic it made this whole recipe Read More
Helpful
(1)
liz
Rating: 5 stars
04/07/2016
Very yummy for a quick vegan meal (for someone who lives with all non-vegans). I cut the recipe in half and still had plenty of leftovers, and it's very filling. Cut down on the water as suggested. Served on a large flour tortilla with vegan sour cream, nutritional yeast, and lettuce. Will be sharing recipe and making again! Read More
Helpful
(1)
sarah
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2018
This was great! Made as dictated. We also made some simple guacamole to eat with them. Soooo good. Thank you! Read More
