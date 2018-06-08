Quick Microwave Frittata Casserole

1 of 15

Rating: 4 stars If you like to sleep in on the weekends but don't want to starve your family by making them wait for an hour or more while your casserole cooks this recipe is for you! I have never cooked eggs in the microwave before so I was a little skeptical...but this came out really good! I think the only thing I might do differently next time is sautee the onion first for a little sweetness. Well I might also add more cheese into the mixture (but we LOVE cheese). This is a very good base recipe that has plenty of room for experimentation. -Try serving with a sliced tomato...mmm! Thanks for a quick and tasty brunch Sunedan! Helpful (17)

Rating: 4 stars I didn't microwave this recipe but used it as a guide to make a baked frittata because I liked the ingredients in it. It turned out very well. I also didn't put any cheese on it. Everyone liked it but I can't rate it as a microwave recipe. Helpful (14)

Rating: 3 stars The cooking time is way too long for a 1 000 watt microwave and I even took it out early. I had to use bacon instead of ham it was really salty but that's my own fault. I will not make this recipe again but try another recipe for microwave frittata. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Very good and so easy. I didn't have fresh parsley or onions so I used a little onion powder and dried parsley. It was great. Sprinkled it with Tabasco sauce. We loved it. Will definitely make it again for company. Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars My whole family enjoyed this recipe. I'm not usually a fan of microwave recipes but this is very good. The carrots and parsley make for a very pretty presentation too. Helpful (6)

Rating: 3 stars Not bad. Good base as others said. I cooked the onions a few before adding the rest since I like onions cooked not just heated. 'Should've put the potatoes in there too. They weren't raw but a little underdone in the end. I did high for three. Medium for three. Medium for three. Then let rest covered to finish cooking. I mixed in the cheese before covering. It's hot enough to melt it without overcooking the eggs. Dry eggs are not a good thing. A take it or leave it dish for this house. Oh it feeds more than four - double that. May do the "wrap in a flour tortilla trick" for braakfast. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Not having made a frittata in the microwave before I thought this was a good basic recipe to try adding my own touches. Since there are just my two of us I used 5 extra large eggs; diced half an Idaho potato and sautéed it with green onion and a touch of garlic; then sautéed diced mushrooms - setting aside extra for a topping at the end; I then added some sautéed diced Black Forrest ham mixed the lot into the whipped egg; cut in a little Cheddar and Jack cheeses covered the dish and set the timer for 3 minutes. I then uncovered the dish spread on some Pico de Gallo (fresh salsa) added more cheese on top; covered the dish again and microwaved an additional 3 minutes (full power 1100 watts) until done. I let it rest for 5 minutes topped with the remaining mushrooms and served. It came out just right not dry or wet and delicious. Frittatas are great for experimentation. A nice glass of white wine was the perfect finish. Helpful (6)

Rating: 4 stars very good! gonna try it with sausage next. Helpful (6)