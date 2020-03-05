Homemade Chili Sauce

Since I haven't regularly used a lot of chili sauce except when entertaining, it was important to me to find a sauce for which I usually have all the ingredients and still tastes like chili sauce. I found it in this recipe. The flavours are bright and balanced, and the consistency was what I expected. Who needs commercial chili sauce when you have this recipe? Thank you for the recipe!
Bland; no zip, no zing. I immediately starting adding spices like crazy (I was in a rush), trying to give it some flavor. In the end, everyone was extremely happy with the result.... I don't think I could duplicate it, but among my steps was to double (or more) most everything that wasn't tomato sauce, esp. more chili powder (1/2 t ??; Shudda knowed better), Sriracha sauce (a very good addition; recommended), epizote (rarely a bad idea), Worcy Sauce, cayenne, maybe some clove, some black pepper. I would have added some sour salt, but we were out.
I've been making this for at least 30 years with this proportion of brown sugar and vinegar. Sometimes I change around spices and have even omitted them in a glaze but this is an excellant fast fix for chili sauce or instant BBQ sauce. It's great to slather onto spareribs before the final finish broiling. I usually simmer it a minute or so to blend the flavors but that is definately optional.
The only change I made to this was that I used crushed tomatoes (because that's what I had in the house). I've never made my own chili sauce before but now that I know how easy and delicious it is I'll make it every time I need it.
I made this in a pinch & had all the ingredients on hand - how perfect! I don't use chili sauce very often so this was economical & organic too. Very tasty!
Perfect! I made it as written except I used ketchup instead of tomato sauce because I had a big bottle to use up. It was so good!
I put it in my chili it turned out great!
Came out great. Added cloves in addition to allspice (same amount for each) and used cider vinegar...just like grandma used to make!!
For many years I had a large garden and canned chili sauce every fall with my abundance of tomatoes. This recipe is just as good as the time consuming process. I use petite diced tomatoes and a couple squirts of tomato paste from a tube and cook it down till it s a little thick. The spices are a perfect blend. Thanks for making life easier!