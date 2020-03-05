Homemade Chili Sauce

1 of 30

Rating: 5 stars Since I haven't regularly used a lot of chili sauce except when entertaining, it was important to me to find a sauce for which I usually have all the ingredients and still tastes like chili sauce. I found it in this recipe. The flavours are bright and balanced, and the consistency was what I expected. Who needs commercial chili sauce when you have this recipe? Thank you for the recipe! Helpful (25)

Rating: 2 stars Bland; no zip, no zing. I immediately starting adding spices like crazy (I was in a rush), trying to give it some flavor. In the end, everyone was extremely happy with the result.... I don't think I could duplicate it, but among my steps was to double (or more) most everything that wasn't tomato sauce, esp. more chili powder (1/2 t ??; Shudda knowed better), Sriracha sauce (a very good addition; recommended), epizote (rarely a bad idea), Worcy Sauce, cayenne, maybe some clove, some black pepper. I would have added some sour salt, but we were out. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I've been making this for at least 30 years with this proportion of brown sugar and vinegar. Sometimes I change around spices and have even omitted them in a glaze but this is an excellant fast fix for chili sauce or instant BBQ sauce. It's great to slather onto spareribs before the final finish broiling. I usually simmer it a minute or so to blend the flavors but that is definately optional. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars The only change I made to this was that I used crushed tomatoes (because that's what I had in the house). I've never made my own chili sauce before but now that I know how easy and delicious it is I'll make it every time I need it. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars I made this in a pinch & had all the ingredients on hand - how perfect! I don't use chili sauce very often so this was economical & organic too. Very tasty! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Perfect! I made it as written except I used ketchup instead of tomato sauce because I had a big bottle to use up. It was so good! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I put it in my chili it turned out great! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars Came out great. Added cloves in addition to allspice (same amount for each) and used cider vinegar...just like grandma used to make!! Helpful (1)