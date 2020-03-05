Homemade Chili Sauce

Rating: 4.69 stars
29 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 25
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Make this tasty homemade chili sauce in a flash with ingredients you will have already in your cabinets. Definitely less expensive than prepared, and you can adjust to your liking. Keep covered and refrigerated between uses.

By Karen

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 1/4 cup
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk tomato sauce, brown sugar, vinegar, chili powder, allspice, garlic powder, and onion powder together in a bowl.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
17 calories; protein 0.4g; carbohydrates 4.2g; fat 0.1g; sodium 130.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (30)

Most helpful positive review

JBOTT
Rating: 5 stars
07/21/2015
Since I haven't regularly used a lot of chili sauce except when entertaining, it was important to me to find a sauce for which I usually have all the ingredients and still tastes like chili sauce. I found it in this recipe. The flavours are bright and balanced, and the consistency was what I expected. Who needs commercial chili sauce when you have this recipe? Thank you for the recipe! Read More
Helpful
(25)

Most helpful critical review

TreeDoctor
Rating: 2 stars
01/05/2018
Bland; no zip, no zing. I immediately starting adding spices like crazy (I was in a rush), trying to give it some flavor. In the end, everyone was extremely happy with the result.... I don't think I could duplicate it, but among my steps was to double (or more) most everything that wasn't tomato sauce, esp. more chili powder (1/2 t ??; Shudda knowed better), Sriracha sauce (a very good addition; recommended), epizote (rarely a bad idea), Worcy Sauce, cayenne, maybe some clove, some black pepper. I would have added some sour salt, but we were out. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Jajam
Rating: 5 stars
04/30/2015
I've been making this for at least 30 years with this proportion of brown sugar and vinegar. Sometimes I change around spices and have even omitted them in a glaze but this is an excellant fast fix for chili sauce or instant BBQ sauce. It's great to slather onto spareribs before the final finish broiling. I usually simmer it a minute or so to blend the flavors but that is definately optional. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Djs
Rating: 5 stars
02/08/2017
The only change I made to this was that I used crushed tomatoes (because that's what I had in the house). I've never made my own chili sauce before but now that I know how easy and delicious it is I'll make it every time I need it. Read More
Helpful
(3)
homestead mom of 7
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2016
I made this in a pinch & had all the ingredients on hand - how perfect! I don't use chili sauce very often so this was economical & organic too. Very tasty! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Kimberly Kotz Walls
Rating: 5 stars
02/20/2016
Perfect! I made it as written except I used ketchup instead of tomato sauce because I had a big bottle to use up. It was so good! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Becky Jo
Rating: 5 stars
01/06/2016
I put it in my chili it turned out great! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Pike
Rating: 5 stars
10/28/2016
Came out great. Added cloves in addition to allspice (same amount for each) and used cider vinegar...just like grandma used to make!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
mrsbob
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2017
For many years I had a large garden and canned chili sauce every fall with my abundance of tomatoes. This recipe is just as good as the time consuming process. I use petite diced tomatoes and a couple squirts of tomato paste from a tube and cook it down till it s a little thick. The spices are a perfect blend. Thanks for making life easier! Read More
Helpful
(1)
