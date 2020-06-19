Mason Jar Lemonade

For those of us who want lemonade but want to make one serving of it. The perfect summer lemonade, still has the twang of lemon but lightly sweetened.

By carver

10 mins
10 mins
1
1 serving
  • Roll lemon on a flat surface, cut in half, and squeeze juice and pulp into mason jar. Pour 12 ounces water into the jar.

  • Stir sugar and remaining 2 tablespoons water together in a small saucepan over medium heat until sugar dissolves. Pour sugar mixture and ice into mason jar and stir.

Cook's Note:

Organic lemons are smaller in size than regular lemons you see in the store, so be careful as the ratio might be off. You may need to adjust the sugar amount to your personal preference.

90 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 27.8g; fat 0.3g; sodium 17.6mg. Full Nutrition
