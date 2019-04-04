Filippino Lechon Kawali

Lechon kawali is a crispy, fried pork belly. Mix all the sauce ingredients and serve this lechon kawali recipe while it's hot.

Recipe by lanrover

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine pork belly, garlic, bay leaves, salt, and pepper in a skillet; pour in enough water to cover. Bring to a boil, reduce heat, and simmer until skin is tender, 35 to 45 minutes. Drain and let sit at room temperature until pork has air-dried.

  • Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Fry pork in the hot oil, working in batches, until golden brown, 3 to 5 minutes. Remove fried pork with a slotted spoon and drain on a paper towel-lined plate.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
502 calories; protein 20.9g; carbohydrates 1.8g; fat 45.4g; cholesterol 61.6mg; sodium 1586.6mg. Full Nutrition
