This recipe for the best chicken wings receives raves every time I serve it! The sauce will be a small quantity and very thick. Don't let that scare you! Baking or grilling the chicken is also an option instead of frying.

Recipe by BurghFeeder

prep:
10 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat oil in a deep-fryer or large saucepan to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Fry chicken in the hot oil, working in batches, until no longer pink in the center and is crispy on the outside, 10 to 15 minutes per batch. Transfer chicken to a paper towel-lined plate using a slotted spoon; set aside until cool enough to touch.

  • Stir margarine, hot sauce, garlic, onion soup mix, lemon juice, and basil together in a bowl until sauce is smooth.

  • Put chicken in a large resealable bag; add the sauce, seal the bag, and shake until wings are coated. Spread wings into a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until sauce has baked onto the chicken, about 5 minutes.

Editor's Note:

We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
487 calories; protein 28.4g; carbohydrates 4.4g; fat 39.1g; cholesterol 116.5mg; sodium 857.4mg. Full Nutrition
