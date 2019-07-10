This recipe for the best chicken wings receives raves every time I serve it! The sauce will be a small quantity and very thick. Don't let that scare you! Baking or grilling the chicken is also an option instead of frying.
Directions
Editor's Note:
We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
487 calories; protein 28.4g; carbohydrates 4.4g; fat 39.1g; cholesterol 116.5mg; sodium 857.4mg. Full Nutrition
Zero changes! Personally, I don't eat hot wings but some in this family unit do. Based on their reaction, I would say this one is an absolute winner. I made no changes and the recipe is exceptionally simple. The other ones that I saved and tried have now been given the heave ho and this is the only hot wing recipe that will stay put.
Made these twice in one week... NBA playoffs! They are cheap, easy and delicious!! I did not vary the recipe at all- no need to! These are my new favorite wings, and I will continue to make them for future parties, sporting events and gatherings.
Amazing recipe! My husband has declared himself WING KING and he just named these wings as the best he's ever had! I used real butter instead of margarine. That's the only change I made. They were gone within minutes!
A better title for these wings might be "Garlic Wings" because they were VERY garlicky. If you want to make Garlic Wings, use this recipe as written and you won't be disappointed. I might skip the onion soup mix and use some onion powder next time, as I thought it the wings were a bit over-spiced.
03/21/2017
I made it just like the recipe called for. Huge kiddos from my husband. Very good and easy also
Awesome recipe I only used 3 cloves of garlic, and lime instead of lemon juice. They turned out great the cooking time in my fryer is 12 minutes at 350 degrees spot on. With 3 cloves of garlic it was still a lil strong for my taste I’ll try 1 next time, but hands down a awesome recipe!
I used butter instead of margarine and garlic from a jar, but otherwise followed the recipe. The flavor mix of this combination of spices was great, and I liked it better than the typical spicy buffalo wings we get all the time here in upstate NY.
