Raspberry Lemon Meringue Pie

I didn’t realize I hadn’t pre-baked the pie shell until the finished pie came out of the oven, meringue beautifully browned, but the crust uncooked...my BIG mistake. I built a large foil tent over the pie to keep the meringue from totally over browning, bumped up the temp to 375, and then put it back into the oven for 15 more minutes. Whew, that seemed to work pretty well, even though the meringue ended up a little browner than I'd have liked. I used fresh raspberries, so I did add just a little water to the pan for some moisture that would have been in there had I used frozen berries. Raspberry and lemon are two flavors that always partner well, and this pie was no exception. You have the sweetness from the raspberries and the tartness from the lemons, so each and every bite is pure bliss! I used Basic Flaky Pie Crust from this site. Thanks ejm228 for sharing your recipe.

Read More