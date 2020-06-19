Raspberry Lemon Meringue Pie

4.4
38 Ratings
  • 5 26
  • 4 8
  • 3 1
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

This raspberry meringue pie recipe adds lemon and raspberries to the classic and delicious lemon meringue pie, giving it a less sweet and brighter flavor. Sometimes I don't make the meringue; I just cool the lemon filling for 3 hours and garnish with a dollop of whipped cream and a raspberry at serving time.

Recipe by ejm228

Gallery
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
3 hrs 30 mins
total:
4 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 9-inch pie
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Pie Crust:
Raspberry Layer:
Lemon Filling:
Meringue:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Prepare crust: Press pie crust into a 9-inch pie dish. Brush crust with a thin layer of beaten egg white.

  • Bake crust in the preheated oven until golden brown, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove crust from the oven and cool. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Cook raspberry layer: Cook and stir raspberries in a saucepan over medium heat until raspberries start to break down, 5 to 10 minutes. Stir cornstarch into raspberries until cornstarch is dissolved and mixture is thickened, 2 to 3 minutes. Spoon raspberry mixture into pie crust.

  • Make lemon filling: Combine sugar and cornstarch in a saucepan; gradually stir in cold water and 1/2 cup lemon juice until smooth. Stir egg yolks into sugar mixture; bring to a boil. Cook sugar-egg mixture at a boil, stirring constantly, until smooth, about 1 minute. Remove the saucepan from heat. Stir remaining 1/4 cup lemon juice, lemon pulp, and butter into sugar-egg mixture; pour over raspberry mixture.

  • Make meringue: Beat egg whites in a clean, medium bowl with an electric mixer on high speed until foamy. Gradually beat sugar into egg whites until stiff peaks form. Spread meringue over lemon filling, completely sealing meringue onto edges of crust.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until meringue is golden brown, 15 to 20 minutes. Cool pie to room temperature on a wire rack, about 30 minutes. Refrigerate pie until completely chilled, about 3 hours.

Tips

Margarine can be substituted for butter.

Blackberries or mixed berries can be substituted for raspberries.

You can make 5 mini pies using mini graham cracker crusts if desired.

I recommend Argo or Kingsford's cornstarch.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
312 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 51.5g; fat 10.6g; cholesterol 80.6mg; sodium 159.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/17/2022