Raspberry Lemon Meringue Pie

This raspberry meringue pie recipe adds lemon and raspberries to the classic and delicious lemon meringue pie, giving it a less sweet and brighter flavor. Sometimes I don't make the meringue; I just cool the lemon filling for 3 hours and garnish with a dollop of whipped cream and a raspberry at serving time.
I didn’t realize I hadn’t pre-baked the pie shell until the finished pie came out of the oven, meringue beautifully browned, but the crust uncooked...my BIG mistake. I built a large foil tent over the pie to keep the meringue from totally over browning, bumped up the temp to 375, and then put it back into the oven for 15 more minutes. Whew, that seemed to work pretty well, even though the meringue ended up a little browner than I'd have liked. I used fresh raspberries, so I did add just a little water to the pan for some moisture that would have been in there had I used frozen berries. Raspberry and lemon are two flavors that always partner well, and this pie was no exception. You have the sweetness from the raspberries and the tartness from the lemons, so each and every bite is pure bliss! I used Basic Flaky Pie Crust from this site. Thanks ejm228 for sharing your recipe.
Followed recipe as directed and there are a few things worth noting: 1. Using 1/2 cup of frozen raspberries does not go far at all. It's just a teeny smear at the bottom - hardly notice it's there. Try doubling or or tripling that. 2. Directions seem to indicate that the egg yolks are added (unbeaten) while heating the sugar mixture. I added the yolks into the initial sugar mixture, then whisked the contents. The yolks cooked (of course) and little bits were all through the curd. I recommend lightly beating yolks and keep them separate til the curd has thickened. Then add 1/2 cup of the curd mixture to the yolks, whisk together & pour all into curd mixture in the pot. Whisk together and continue following drections.
Lemon/ raspberry is my family's absolute favorite combination! Beautiful results! I will admit,I substantially increased the raspberry layer,though. A half a cup would have only been a tiny smear of raspberry. I cooked down two full cups because I always run berries through a fine sieve to de-seed. Also whipped 4 egg whites instead of 3 for the meringue. Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe!
I had to use 1 cup of raspberries and added another tablespoon of cornstarch, worked great. Cooking time is very short or it hardens in the pot. I also used a premade crust and 4 small lemons I also used homemade whipped cream which tasted amazing. Great tasting pie over all
I made this for a work Pie Baking Contest and won 1st place. I did double the amount of raspberries and I used a homemade pie crust recipe. It is delicious combination of sweet lemon with tart raspberries. A very refreshing dessert for summer.
I would never go back to a regular lemon meringue pie! I added water to the raspberries and next time I would add more butter and cornstarch to the lemon but otherwise, this is amazing. And the raspberry makes for a great presentation. Love, love, love.
Love this recipe. It's so beautiful and the raspberries are a delightful surprise flavor. Use fresh raspberries or frozen. Both are delicious. My family likes a very sour pie so I use about 1/2 to 2/3 C. sugar in the lemon curd with the juice and pulp of 4 lemons. Add more cornstarch if needed to make curd thick as pudding. It will thicken more as pie cools. Like other bakers I increased raspberries to 1C. I make the meringue with about 2 T. sugar. Top the hot lemon curd with meringue from crust edge to crust edge before popping in the oven to brown.
I have never baked a lemon meringue pie before, which is probably what the first problem was. I followed the recipe to a T. It was picture perfect after I took it out of the oven, but the filling turned into liquid and never fully gelled even overnight in the fridge. I had to throw the whole thing away. I Googled this problem and read all kinds of solutions - all different. Like put the meringue on when the filling is hot, or make sure the meringue and the filling are both room temperature. I don't know. I guess this is a tough pie to make and not for beginners.
Pie was a huge bit at Thanksgiving. Made one test pie to the recipe. The second one I doubled the amount of raspberries to 1 cup, and strained the seeds out of before adding the cornstarch (which I made into a slurry before adding it).
This was my first time ever making something like this as I have been terrified of baking for the longest time. Only two changes I would make. Double the meringue ingredients and the raspberries for the base layer, and add some sugar to the raspberry reduction to offset all the tart (too much of a good thing). Otherwise, really enjoyed the recipe and was very easy to follow the instructions.
The recipe was not good at all! First of all, the raspberry part was hard as a brick, tasteless, ugly, unappealing, and extremely hard to spread on the dough. Second, the lemon part was soupy. Third, it was a complete waste of food. We tried it twice and neither time did it work. We had to throw it out. Once again. do not make it!!! Also, my grandma who was a professional baker said this recipe needs more details to guide people along and I agree as well as more friends and family.
If you like lemon pie you will love this. The lemon filling is pefect texture and the raspberry base is yummy. I did double the raspberry base for more flavor. My brother in law loved it so much - we each had one piece and he ate the rest of the pie!
This recipe has amazing potential. I wanted it to look like a sunrise inside... but it didn’t turn out quite as expected. I followed the recipe almost as written but for the following three changes: I doubled the lemon curd to fill a bigger pan (9.5”), I doubled the raspberry layer, and I used the “High Altitude Pie Meringue” recipe from this site.
This was really delicious! I used frozen pie crust instead of making from scratch and took the advice of others and doubled/nearly tripled the raspberries. Otherwise, I followed the recipe as written. Everyone enjoyed it and I would make it again.
Pretty good flavor but the this recipe is a little tart. Next time I will dilute the lemon juice a little. I also used fresh raspberries so when I added the cornstarch, it all clumped together. I fixed this by adding some water and more raspberries. I/2 cup of raspberries isn’t enough for any substantial layer of a 9” pie anyway. The meringue was good too but I added a little less sugar.
Fantastic recipe! 3rd time making it I doubled the raspberry (& of course their cornstarch) and added a little sugar to them to ease the inherent tartness of the raspberries. I also used an oreo crust which is fabulous with the raspberry and the lemon, plus does not require pre-baking the crust. The family went crazy for it!
