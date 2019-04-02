Awesome Grilled Walleye (Scooby Snacks)

I got this recipe from a guy I fish with up north, I love them; they are absolutely great, and I can't get enough of them. We call them 'Scooby Snacks' and usually have them around the campfire. Be sure your foil is good and sealed. When done, it will be puffed up like a pillow! You can use any white, flaky fish in place of walleye fillets.

Recipe by bowtecha

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat an outdoor grill for medium-high heat.

  • Place walleye, skin-side down, in the center of one aluminum foil square. Brush fillet with butter; season with seasoned salt and garlic and herb seasoning blend. Place second aluminum foil square over the fish and fold edges of the two pieces of foil together to form a secure packet.

  • Cook on the preheated grill until fish flakes easily with a fork, about 7 minutes per side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
466 calories; protein 43.7g; carbohydrates 0.1g; fat 31.6g; cholesterol 271.4mg; sodium 434.8mg. Full Nutrition
