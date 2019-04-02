Awesome Grilled Walleye (Scooby Snacks)

I got this recipe from a guy I fish with up north, I love them; they are absolutely great, and I can't get enough of them. We call them 'Scooby Snacks' and usually have them around the campfire. Be sure your foil is good and sealed. When done, it will be puffed up like a pillow! You can use any white, flaky fish in place of walleye fillets.
Very good, simple campfire food. I found the cook time was at least 5 minutes too long for my fillets and you have to be very careful as the foil package expands with the steam. Otherwise tasty and easy.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
07/04/2022
Did not change recipe, other than seasoning (used montreal steak seasoning). 15 minutes on the nose-tasty and moist
