Quick Zucchini Chips

Rating: 1.32 stars
19 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 16

Healthy alternative to chips. The paprika aides in boosting the metabolism.

By Deana

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

  • Toss zucchini, olive oil, salt, and pepper together in a bowl. Turn zucchini slices out onto a baking sheet. Sprinkle paprika over the top of the slices.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden and crisp, 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
78 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 3.9g; fat 7g; sodium 890.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (20)

Most helpful critical review

Jreynolds
Rating: 1 stars
07/02/2014
There is something wrong with this recipe. I did everything exactly the way it said to and by the 15 minute mark my zucchini were a chared mess. 450 deg is WAY to hot. I searched for other similar recipres and most call for 200 deg bake fir and hour and flipping after 30 minutes. Read More
Helpful
(22)
Reviews:
Marilyn Navan
Rating: 2 stars
07/14/2014
Followed directions to a tee...burnt mess. I thought the flavor was good but like the others will try a 200 degree oven for one hour flip after 30 minutes. Also the photo looks like the chips were flash fried in a oil fryer. Read More
Helpful
(11)
lelliott
Rating: 1 stars
07/30/2014
After 8 minutes and they were burned. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Lou
Rating: 1 stars
02/06/2015
I did not care for this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(5)
goodgolly
Rating: 1 stars
07/15/2014
After 14 minutes they were burned!! Going to try again @ 350 Read More
Helpful
(4)
mikes wife
Rating: 1 stars
08/11/2014
First time I tried it it was a burnt mess. As I really wanted to like this recipe I gave it a second attempt this time cutting the zucchini thicker (maybe about an 1/8 of an inch). Nope. They weren't burnt (not all the way anyway) but some were a gooey vegetable with burnt parts. Whatever picture is used in this recipe is NOT what you get. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Ann
Rating: 2 stars
08/20/2015
A lot of my zucchini chips were burnt. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Fastfeet
Rating: 1 stars
06/22/2016
These really are as bad as people say they are Read More
Helpful
(3)
Ivonne
Rating: 1 stars
05/12/2016
After 20 minutes in the oven the chips were still mushy. The only crunchy chips were the black ones! Terrible recipe! Will not do again! Read More
Helpful
(3)
