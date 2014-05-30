Quick Zucchini Chips
Servings Per Recipe: 2
Calories: 78.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 1.3g 3 %
carbohydrates: 3.9g 1 %
dietary fiber: 1.4g 6 %
sugars: 1.8g
fat: 7g 11 %
saturated fat: 1g 5 %
vitamin a iu: 461.2IU 9 %
niacin equivalents: 0.7mg 6 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 15 %
vitamin c: 17.1mg 29 %
folate: 29mcg 7 %
calcium: 18.2mg 2 %
iron: 11.1mg 62 %
magnesium: 32.3mg 12 %
potassium: 282mg 8 %
sodium: 890.3mg 36 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 7 %
calories from fat: 63.1
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved