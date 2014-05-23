Low-Cholesterol Egg Drop Noodle Soup

Rating: 4 stars

My only real complaint about this soup is the sodium and it is salty. However it is a fantastic and very quick throw together Asian inspired soup. It's super cheap to make too. I had a small amount of mushrooms left and found this recipe. I ended up doubling it and making 2 servings because the instant ramen comes in round block form in a cup. The recipe calls for a 1/2 a round. For the lettuce I used the iceburg lettuce pre-chopped in the bags with carrot and purple cabbage. I just sliced it thinner. The extra stuff in the bag just added more color to the soup. For the broth I mixed up some chicken broth using broth paste. I did 1 tsp. of broth paste instead of the suggested 2 for 2 cups of water. I figured it would cut back some of the sodium and to be honest in the instant cups the block is coated in the seasoning. It is not a packet so I had try to scrape off the broth powder. Make sure to slice the onion really thin because even doing that it will take 5 minutes to soften. I boiled the soup the whole time. The instant ramen did take only 3 minutes as suggested. I also used low-sodium soy sauce and just beat 1 regular sized egg for the 2 servings. I also realized that even though I doubled the recipe I kept the soy sauce and sesame oil the same. I would consider reducing both personally if making 1 serving to cut down on sodium. As made either way my husband said "Wow this is the best darn ramen I have ever eaten!"