Low-Cholesterol Egg Drop Noodle Soup
Servings Per Recipe: 1
Calories: 137.5
% Daily Value *
protein: 8.4g 17 %
carbohydrates: 11g 4 %
dietary fiber: 1.4g 6 %
sugars: 4.1g
fat: 6.7g 10 %
saturated fat: 1g 5 %
cholesterol: 5mg 2 %
vitamin a iu: 365.1IU 7 %
niacin equivalents: 1.8mg 14 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 10 %
vitamin c: 3.4mg 6 %
folate: 44.1mcg 11 %
calcium: 32.7mg 3 %
iron: 1.5mg 8 %
magnesium: 15.8mg 6 %
potassium: 264.6mg 7 %
sodium: 2109.1mg 84 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 5 %
calories from fat: 59.9
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
