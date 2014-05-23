Low-Cholesterol Egg Drop Noodle Soup

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A quick, satisfying bowl of egg drop soup for those watching their cholesterol. For a vegetarian version, use vegetable broth instead of chicken broth.

By Bippi

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine chicken broth, lettuce, mushrooms, and onion in a small saucepan; bring to a boil. Add ramen noodles to the boiling liquid and cook until softened, stirring occasionally, about 3 minutes.

  • Drizzle egg substitute into the broth while stirring continually until the substitute solidified, about 30 seconds. Remove saucepan from heat; stir soy sauce and sesame oil into the soup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
138 calories; protein 8.4g; carbohydrates 11g; fat 6.7g; cholesterol 5mg; sodium 2109.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (6)

m&m
Rating: 5 stars
07/22/2021
Wanted more, so started with 5 cups water and used 2 packages of ramen and then used the seasoning that came with instead of broth. Used spinach instead of lettuce and a can of mushrooms and dried onion and whipped together 5 eggs and drizzled in at end instead of egg substitute. My daughter and mother loved! Read More
