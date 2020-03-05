Peach Crumble Cake

Rating: 3 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a go-to recipe for me, and it's great for summer cookouts served with ice cream. Very quick and easy to make and most people have the ingredients in their pantries already. The more brown sugar you use on top, the more 'crumble' you will have.

By MommaEmily

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Pour peaches into a 9x13-inch baking dish. Spread cake mix in an even layer over peaches. Cover cake mix with butter slices and spread brown sugar over the top.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until golden and bubbling, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
852 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 143.6g; fat 31.4g; cholesterol 62.4mg; sodium 662.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews

bosemell
Rating: 3 stars
03/02/2015
Too sweet! I only put about 1/2 cup of brown sugar on top and it was still too sweet. I would omit the brown sugar next time or just sprinkle a little on top. It was super easy to make though! Read More
