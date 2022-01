Rating: 5 stars

This is genius!! I saved this to my box a while ago and just got around to trying it. I thought the recipe called for garbanzos, so that's what I had and used when I finally made it yesterday. Didn't have raw cashews so I reached for our bag of raw sunflower seeds as per the other reviewers suggestion...and then I saw a bag of Coconut Cashews from Trader Joe's. Of course, I had to use those! The extra sweetness and flavor from the Coconut Cashews allowed me to skip the brown sugar. I lightly pulsed the chocolate chips into the mixture at the very end. I knew if I put them on top, the kids would just pick them off. Lastly, I skipped the additional milk, leaving the consistency more like fudge (easy to roll into a ball for a truffle-like treat). I didn't see us eating this with fruit as a dip, and, while it would be awesome as a graham cracker dip or spread, in my opinion the concoction itself is healthier than eating the pile of graham crackers we'd end up dipping.