Thanksgiving Leftover Casserole

This is a great recipe. I was looking for something to do with Christmas dinner leftovers. I had lots of white turkey meat and we are not that fond of turkey pot pie, so this was a real find. I agree with another poster who said the quantities are too slim for a 9x13 dish so I made a few changes. I put 3 cups of diced turkey on the bottom making sure it was well covered, chopped up leftover broccoli, carrots and peas and mixed this with the turkey. Like others, after melting the butter I added half a chopped small onion but no garlic. I warmed up the mashed potatoes to spread easier but I wish I had more as they barely covered the turkey and sauce which made it hard to spread over the sauce evenly. I really liked the boxed turkey stuffing on top, which worked well as I think our homemade stuffing would have a too strong sage taste. My kids asked me to rate this five stars so I did. I will definitely make this again. Thanks for this yummy recipe.