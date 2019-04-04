Thanksgiving Leftover Casserole
Turkey, mashed potatoes, cheese, a special sauce, and some little extras combine to make a tasty casserole for 'the day after.' Absolutely delicious way to use those tasty Thanksgiving leftovers.
This was awesome! I used all the leftover PREPARED stuffing I had, which was at least half a bag. I layered it wrong--stuffing first, turkey with sauce and then the potatoes with cheese sprinkled on top. It was divine! I read the review on the blandness, so before I added the flour I added 1/4 chopped onion, 2 cloves chopped garlic, and a chopped celery stalk. THEN added 2 more tablespoons of butter and the flour. It was SOO good! I will make this again! Thanks!
Picky girl gave it a go ahead to make again. ;) I didn't have any evaporated milk & didn't feel like running out (well hey, it's snowing & even though I have 4 wheel drive....I just didn't feel like it) ANYWAY, I ended up using heavy cream & the sauce was delicious! I also used 1/2 bag of mixed veges. I agree with DREGINEK, no advertising...just pure enjoyment. Thanks Sharon!
How refreshing! A casserole without cream soups in it! This is an excellent recipe for using all those leftovers. Its quick, easy and delicious. Perhaps a little on the bland side for our personal taste,but a teaspoon of sage, 1/2t thyme and a little crushed rosemary took care of that. We had a large turkey breast in our freezer that I wanted to use up and this was a perfect way to do it. I tripled the turkey and used a full box of stove top stuffing on top. Yum! Thanks Sharon.
I was looking for a way to use up my leftovers from Thanksgiving - this was perfect. Although I don't like to stray from following a recipe before I try it, I did (a little). I followed the recipe accordingly, but I also added a 15 oz. can of mixed vegetables over the turkey, and instead of the stuffing mix (I didn't have any), I crumbled up about 10 "buttery" crackers (Sociables) over the mashed potatoes, then drizzled the melted butter over that. This was heavenly. My kids aren't big turkey eaters, but they (as well as myself and husband) had seconds and thirds on this. This is definately a keeper.
Excellent!! Even got a compliment on that from my picky husband! I just used a smaller dish (8x11), more turkey (about 2cups) and cheese (we like it cheesy), and I also added some herbs and more pepper to the whole thing. I also didn't have stuffing mix, so I too used crackers with a little butter on top, and it was absolutely perfect! I must admit, the two of us polished off the whole casserole, not one crumb left. This will definitely become a regular now.
This one is definitely a keeper. Made this after Thanksgiving and it was such a hit with everyone begging for more I made it again the next night and 2 nights after that. The kids can't get enough of it and my wife loves them too. I didn't change anything in the recipe and it came out awesome!
This was a great recipe to get rid of extra mashed potatoes and turkey but the reason it got 3 stars is the taste. It wasn't very flavorful. Don't get me wrong, it was ok and the family liked it but I would add more spice next time.
This was awesome! I made a few adjustments to mine, though. First, I added some broccoli to it and then I added 3 different types of cheese (cheddar, monterey jack, and parmesan) Our family loves cheese! I also used instant potatoes instead of real ones. It still tasted just as good. And since I had no stuffing in the house, I used cracker crumbs instead. Next time, I would like to try it with the stuffing, though. A definite keeper!
My two boys (ages 8 & 11) enjoyed this casserole more than they did the original Thanksgiving dinner. Very easy & tasty.
I made some adjustments to this recipe to fit what I had on hand. I substituted four-cheese blend for the cheddar and used instant roasted garlic mashed potatoes. It was excellent. I highly recommend this recipe.
I am the husband of this member and had to get on here to say how DELICIOUS this is!!! I was sad there weren't more leftovers, so my wife could turn them into this amazing casserole! Honestly, this was almost better than the individual Thanksgiving items on their own. 5 stars. Completely blown away by this--enough that I had to get on my wife's account and post this late review.
I made this with 2 cups of my leftover homemade gravy instead of making a sauce. That made it even faster to put together and quite tasty, too. This casserole is as good as the ingredients you make it with.
This was excellent, better than the original meal with all of these ingrediants. No modifications needed for this recipe!
Yep, a great way to use up Thanksgiving leftovers. I made the sauce exactly as stated but added a few extra spices such as red pepper and garlic powder. In a 2.5 Qt dish, I added about 2.5 cups turkey, half the sauce, cheese, mashed potatos, other half of the sauce, leftover apple sausage stuffing, and leftover turkey gravy on top of the stuffing. It was delicious!
We loved this recipe. As another member said, it beats the cream soup recipes and is a great way to use up leftovers. I only had one small (160 ml) can of evaporated milk so I upped the water a little. Rather than the stuffing mix, I heated some homemade stuffing. I also reheated the potatoes (they spread a lot easier). Because the sauce was already hot, as well as the stuffing and potatoes, I reduced the cooking time to 30 minutes. Voila! Fast and super supper. PS...one reviewer thought it was too sweet. You likely used sweetened canned milk instead of evaporated milk.
This was great! I will definitely make this again--and year round! I made a number of changes though-- first I used yogurt butter in place of butter which worked fine. I used 2% low fat evaporate milk and the sauce was the perfect richness while not feeling too heavy. To give the sauce more flavor I substituted chicken broth for the water, and added about 1/4-1/2t. Rosemary Herb blend. Also, I stir-fried 1c chopped onion in the onion for the stuffing mix for a couple minutes and threw in 2 stalks chopped celery at the last minute. I changed the amount of stuffing mix to 4 cups and left it as cubes to make it more stuffing-like. "Spreading" the mashed potatoes over a liquid was clearly not going to work so I dropped spoonfuls over the mixture as evenly as I could and it worked just fine. Easy and delicious! Thank you for the recipe
I made this tonight. I made my Thanksgiving dinner last night at home. I did change this up just a little. I read in some of the reviews that is may have been a little bland. I used regular milk in the sauce (I thought I had evaporated milk but it was condenced...that would have been a gross mistake!!) And I did not add the water. I put the white sauce ontop of the turkey that I had mixed with some frozen mixed veggies and topped it with some leftover gravy. Then layered the rest on. And I added some french fried onions to the top with about 10 min. left in the baking time. Very yummy! I will make this with leftovers from every turkey....maybe even chicken! Thanks
We had so much leftover from our Thanksgiving meal I decided to try this recipe out. It was SO delicious!! I didn't have evaporated milk so I used heavy cream instead. We also used extra turkey and extra potatoes. I topped it with Stove Top stuffing mix. Super yummy!
Best casserole ever! I added peas and carrots to it and was mad I didn't have enough potatoes for 2 of them...I will make this every year! Thanks!
Not quite fair to rate because I haven't tried this, but wish to throw in an even simpler "Thanksgiving Leftover Casserole" idea - while cleaning up after thanksgiving, take a baking dish of any sort, layer with turkey, dressing, yams, veggies, put mashed potatoes & gravy on the top, cover and freeze till you're ready to use it. Bake in 350 oven till hot! I learned this from my mom.
This was a great recipe. I did not have potatoes on hand so I substituted creamy risotto rice cooked in chicken broth. It turned out great. I agreed with another rater to add spices so I added thyme, rosemary, and sage approx 1 tsp each. I added sauteed garlic 1 tsp and 1/2 onion to the evaporated milk. The dish was easy to cook and turned out beautifully. I would still increase the spices, onion, and garlic as it was delicious but a little too subtle. Kids age 2-6 loved the dish. I would make this again. Next time I think I would add some frozen peas.
Not to sound like an advertisement for this recipe but if you need to use up your leftover turkey/mashed potatoes, this is the way to do it!! Great and easy meal!! I used 1/2 tsp of the dry spices and a little more dry stuffing than called for but we all loved this!! Who would have thought leftovers taste this good? Thanks sharon!! I'll make this one again!!
This was sooo good! Thank you!
A great way to use up the turkey. Instead of potatoes, I used left over yams, and it still turned out great. My husband requested more turkey to be added to the recipe, overall still great :-) Thanks!
Ah- perfect use for Thanksgiving leftovers! Based on other reviews, here are the changes I made: instead of evaporated milk I used regular 1% milk, about a cup or maybe a little more, and it worked fine for the cream sauce. I added to that: onion flakes, thyme, rosemary, garlic powder, and a dash of Frank's Red Hot. I added the turkey to the sauce, then layered stuffing (leftover, already prepared stuffing), turkey-in-sauce, dollops of sweet potatoes, then the mashed potatoes. I did not add any cheese because the cream sauce is rich enough- no desire to make it heavier than it already is. It's delicious! I'll serve it tonight with cranberry and coleslaw, and maybe some reheated turkey gravy.
Very tasty and easy way to use up leftovers.
I had to throw it away. It was sickeningly sweet from the canned milk. After all the good reviews I even went back and double checked that I made it correctly - I did. My only substitution was chicken broth for the water. Also, this is a really wimpy casserole for a 9x13 dish. If you have to make this make it in a 9x9 dish.
This is an excellent recipe with FLAVOR which I'm always looking for. The recipe is not enough to feed my larger family so I augmented it. I parboiled 1 lb. of broccoli and added that to the sauce with an additional can of cream of chicken soup. I used a 12 oz. can of condensed milk instead of the 5 oz. I used 2 cups of turkey. I sprinkled additional cheddar cheese atop the mashed potatoes with some crushed up Ritz crackers and the 2 T. butter. Delicious, complete meal! 3 kids ages 8,6 and 4 ate it up and the broccoli wasn't even noticeable in the sauce! Mom and Dad on a budget liked it too. :D
This is excellent - however I don't understand how one cup of cooked turkey is going to cover a 13x9" pan. My daughter put a generous amount of turkey in the dish. Also, 2 cups of mashed potatoes would make for a very thin layer - she added a generous amount here as well. We added the following to the salt and pepper: one browned onion (omitted the onion powder), 1/2 tsp. thyme, 1/2 tsp. rosemary and 1 tsp. sage (as suggested by others). We also added a bit more cheese. I can't wait to try this with leftover chicken!!
This taste great, but the proportions are wrong, to me. There's way too much sauce and way too little turkey in the original recipe. l also left out the cheese. The sauce is quite tasty, though. I'd say half the sauce, triple the turkey (if you can), and there's no harm in more mashed potatoes.
With a few additions, FANTASTIC! It was so cool to have a recipe that not only used up the extra turkey I had, but also the potatoes and stuffing! Because of other reviewers comments I also sauteed some onions and minced garlic in the butter before adding the flour. I also used leftover prepared stuffing rather than dry and it was YUMMY! I probably tripled the amount of turkey and it still turned out perfectly. I even messed up and put the stuffing down before the potatoes, so the potatoes were on the top, but it still tasted great. I also added in some chopped up leftover broccoli, just sprinkled on top of the turkey. My picky eaters (ages 11, 8, and 4) also commented on how tasty it was. I'm definitely keeping this recipe for future Thanksgiving leftovers. Thank you!!!
Excellent and delicious way of using leftover turkey AND mashed potato.
Great Festive meal and very filling! I added chopped spinach and some chopped tomato to get some veges in and also since I didn't have stuffing mix, I used some crumbled old bread and crackers for the top with some Knor vegetable dip mixed in for flavor. Easy and delicious!
This was great. I did make some adjustments. I used 2 cups of turkey and glad I did. Also, the sauce I made was a roux + chedder cheese (like you were making mac-n-cheese). I added thyme,rosemary,garlic powder,onion powder and lots of black pepper. This was done after 35 minutes...I think 45 mins is too long. My BF had 3 helpings! great recipe.
Family loved this! Added a few handfuls of frozen vegetables otherwise followed recipe as stated. Will make again.
Of all the years I've used Allrecipes, this recipe compelled me to become a member and rate. Loved it, so easy, my fiancé who DOES NOT eat leftovers went back for thirds and said it was great. I did add twice the turkey and added 1/4 t each of sage, rosemary and thyme to the sauce, otherwise followed the recipe. Will definitely make again..
This was great!!! I also used 1 1/2-2 cups of turkey, and I didn't have any onion powder so I used some chopped onion and put it into the butter to soften. My husband had 3 servings, and took the one serving remaining for lunch the next day. I would highly recommend this to anyone looking for a great way to get rid of leftovers.
This was good but I would use half and half or milk next time. I did not care for the evaporated milk flavor.
This was actually pretty good!! I did saute some onion and garlic in the butter before adding the flour. Oh and definately double the amount of turkey. You will be missing the meat if you don't!
It was a little too bland for my taste to start off with, so I used milk and cream cheese instead of evaporated milk, chicken stock for water, added onion, parsley, rosemary and thyme and increased the cheese and pepper. The family loved it, so I will definitely make it again with the same changes.
Pretty good. I added celery, garlic, and carrots to the sauce, and seasoned with Tony's seasoning salt. I also used some leftover prepared stuffing and sprinkled some extra cheese on top. This is a really good way to use up leftovers.
Too plain for us. I doubled the turkey. Didnt have enough veggies.
I loved this, what an easy way to use up leftovers. I seasoned the sauce with pepper, salt, garlic powder. I just used stuffing I already had made, added fresh parsley over the top of the turkey before adding the next layer. Perfect!
I did not care for this recipe.
Decent casserole. Kids all inhaled it, although we all said we tend to prefer the ingredients on their own. We usually love cheese and just couldn't seem to enjoy it in this one. I agree with the reviewers who said it needed more seasonings (I added a bunch and it would have been bland without). Also used twice the amount of meat called for.
very simple and good! great way to use those leftovers to make something new and yummy...
Really good!!!!
Excellent! My kids loved it, and they're picky!
This was very good. Will defiantely make it again, but I'd like to add corn or peas to it next time.
YUM! Kudos to yet ANOTHER great way to use up Tday leftovers!!! Both my hubs and I REALLY enjoyed this. Admittedly, I did "liven" this up a bit. Not only am I trying to rid my fridge of our last remaining turkey leftovers, I'm on a mission to clean out my freezer to make room for holiday goodies. While digging thru my freezer, I found a bag of buttered corn begging to be added to my casserole (I microwaved it per the package directions and then layered it on top of my turkey). :) I also added 1/4 t of garlic powder to my gravy. Now here's where I significantly deviated. I did not follow Sharon's layering directions at all. Instead, I started with my (prepared / leftover) stuffing, then turkey, gravy, corn and taters. I topped everything with (SHARP) cheddar and baked as directed. My final change was to use a MUCH smaller (8 x 8 in.) baking dish rather than the suggested 9 x 13 in. one (just seemed to fit better). Leftover cranberry sauce and dinner rolls completed our meal. I am happy to report that I have officially used up all of my holiday leftovers (hooray!). Thanks for sharing your recipe, Ms. Pruit! :-)
I roasted a large chicken this weekend and had some leftovers. I made this and it was great. I did not use the mashed potatoes because I didn't have any and per previous reveiwers, I added some poultry season to the sauce. I also made a box of instant stuffing per box directions. Next time I will add the potatoes. This was really good.
It was good, but didn't use very many left overs! We doubled the turkey and after eating it I think I would have put 4 cups of turkey instead of 1 cup. Flavor was a little bland, we added extra salt and pepper and I think next time we'll add onions.
Easy to whip together. Tasty enough to keep and make again. I doubled the amount of turkey, used leftover stuffing and store bought mashed potatoes. The potatoes were cold/firm and I simply sliced them and placed them around the casserole dish and topped it with the left over dressing and stuffing. I 86'd the onion powder and added about 1/4 t. of dried onion. Perfect dish for a very chilly fall evening. Now if only I had a glass of Zin to enjoy with my entree.
This was very good and a great casserole to use my Thanksgiving leftovers. Yum !
I appreciate this idea on how to use leftovers but we found this to be just okay. The recipe does not make much (which is good) and can be prepared in a two quart casserole dish. We didn’t like the stuffing on top and ended up scraping it off. My son got the good idea to add bacon bits to his and that actually made it palatable. I doubt if I will be making again but if I do I will certainly use bacon bits on top instead of the stuffing.
This is sooo good. My family of 3 ate it all and wanted more. My husband really liked it, and he is a hard one to please. Thanks for the great recipie.
This was a good use of my Thanksgiving leftovers. My kids all ate it, I could hide vegetables in it without them getting upset, and my husband went for seconds. I made this earlier in the day then put it in the refrigerator. I heated it in the microwave for five minutes before putting it in the oven. I also put a thin layer of leftover yams on top. It gave it a nice zing.
To die for! Added more turkey and halved the recipe as it was just two of us. We ate the whole thing and would have gone back for more but there wasn't any. Great starter recipe that can be very forgiving
My husband loved this! We used a garlic cheese mashed potato mix and I think that really helped add to the recipe.
It was a good way to get rid of leftover turkey for sure, but I'm glad I read the reviews about blandness before making it. Added in some spices as well as garlic and onions... Also, my mom thought that it was going to be really thick if we added the potatoes so we used pasta instead. Still really tasty! The sauce was a little runny, though was still delicious. Great recipe!
Came out a little bit bland, but overall a good use of leftovers. I used italian bread crumbs for the topping because I didn't have any stuffing mix. I wish I would've used the butter cracker ideas instead. I think it would've been better if I would've added some sort of spice to the mashed potatoes because they kind of dominated the casserole. I'm a really inexperienced cook, however, so I don't know what the best way to doctor them up would be...
This is a good base recipe to play with. I haven't tried this myself, but DH liked it. He said he really liked the "crunchy stuff"- I didn't want to open a box of stuffing, so I used lemon-pepper bread crumbs and parmesan cheese. I will make more with garlic bread crumbs. The potatoes I used were leftovers from making twice-baked potatoes- they had onions, garlic, salt, cheese, and sour cream, so I left out the cheese layer. Sure smelled good!
Loved it. I used the meat from a roasted whole chicken from the store, Country Crock mashed potatoes, and chicken broth instead of water. It was sooooo good. Thanks.
For me, this casserole was average at best. I followed the advise of other reviews and added some spice to the sauce, but it was still bland. I had hoped this might be the 'no canned soup included' recipe for leftover turkey I have been looking for. Sorry Sharon, but the search continues.
This is wonderful! I, many others, increased the potatoes, chesse and added spices. I sauted celery and onion with the 3 tbsp butter and made sure the flour browned up a bit before adding the evap. milk. Increased the flour/butter just a little and also added some turkey broth that I had frozen from last turkeyday (a.k.a Thanksgiving). I popped it into the oven around 10 a.m. at 250 and covered it because we were heading to church. When we got back just after 12, I took off the foil, upped the temp to 350 and had a nice crispy, piping hot dinner in 15 min. I'm anxious to try it with my homemade gravy and stuffing at this years turkeyday! Yumm!
This is the second time I have made it. The first time I followed the recipe exactly but with extra seasonings, salt pepper and poultry seasoning. The next time I had quite a bit of turkey gravy left over and used that instead of the milk sauce. It was very good both ways but the turkey gravy does give it a much nicer flavor.
Disclaimer: I'm not much of a casserole fan. This was decent, but not really worth the calories to add the milk and cheese to an already heavy batch of ingredients.
I absolutely loved this recipe! Not only was it easy to make, but it was delicious, also! Even my husband, who is probably the pickiest eater I know of, loved this casserole! Next time, I might add about 1/2 cup to 1 cup more turkey, though.
not be a leftover person those was a really good dish, to prevent it from being bland as others mentioned I added chopped onion and celery to the sauce alog with extra salt, pepper and garlic salt. I also used 1/2 & 1/2 since I did not have any evaporated milk on had. It was a thanksgiving cheesy goodness! I think it fits better in a smaller pan for a more layered casserole but very good overall
This turned out to be a great way to use leftovers. I took the advice of other reviewers and added to the sauce. I threw in some fresh tarragon and thyme as well as a tsp. of chicken bouillon. I also added a bit more flour to thicken the sauce. It was very good!
On first sight, it looks like the casserole is all mush. But with the first bite, the stuffing mix works it's magic. The dry stuffing is definitely the greatest addition, I don't think cooked stuffing would work. The flavors were amazing together, and it's kid friendly! My 6 year old is very picky and he loved it! Great for a quick, filling meal any time of the year!
I made this exactly as the recipe, I thought the recipe was wrong because of how liquid it was and seemed like the ingredients spread pretty thinly for the size of the pain but it turned out great and is even better the next day, if there is any left the next day, pan fried like a potato patty. Next time I fix it I will add more turkey, stuffing maybe more cheese, yes it was bland but still good comfort food. This will be part of our left over recipes staple.
Absolutely fabulous! I make this using meat from the Herbed Turkey Breast recipe. Also try a layer of green beans over the turkey.
This is the way to eat Thanksgiving leftovers... Yum! I give it 4 stars because I did have to alter the recipe. I agree with previous posts that There isnt enough in the layering, so I added more. I used 2 cups turkey, 2-3 cups prepared stuffing, 2 cups mashed potatoes, & cream instead of evaporated milk. I also added garlic, onion powder & black pepper. Very, very good! Served this to family w/age ranging from 2 yrs-80yrs & everyone loved it.
I have done this for years but use leftover gravey for the milk mixture. It is a favorite And like the others I sautee my onions and add garlic (personal preference) And like the others the vegetable depends on what I have in the fridge Great comfort food
Have really enjoyed this recipe twice. Out of curiosity, also tried it with pot roast leftovers, which was equally delicious. Have used meat gravies in lieu of the white sauce and have found it absolutely fantastic. Has become a real family favorite.
Excellent way to use up leftover turkey!
This was GREAT!! I used a 7X11 pan, more turkey, leftover gravy, put the leftover broccoli bake on top of turkey, and used leftover sweet potatoes. . . VOILA, not many more leftovers ;) My kids LOVED it !! Thanks!
Loved this recipe. I used a lot more turkey, and used leftover stuffing instead of using boxed stuffing crumbs.
I am giving this a 4 only because it was a little odd putting together -- I used double meat, mashed potatoes and cheese. The mashed potatoes were a little odd to layer/spread; and I was unsure about the stuffing - as it was essential dry stuffing - just the bread crumbs and butter and I was second guessing if that was correct... but it did work out ( I used stove top). All that being said the taste was delicious! We took it camping and it was great! My hisband raved about it. We felt there was plenty of seasoning/flavor. I will definitely make this again!!
Just fed this casserole to 7 seniors,from 84 to 91)a home care worker and myself, and 5 of them asked for seconds. we had a house party last night and had a lot of baked ham left over, so cubed that instead of the turkey. (After Christmas i will try it with turkey).I used a whole box of stuffing(Stove Top),and 4 cups of mashed potatoes. i used Skim milk in the white sauce and light old cheddar to cut down on fat. It definitely is a keeper!
I fixed this last night and reviewed it before I sat down and ate it. I gave it 5 stars for the smell. I now give it 10 stars (if I could) for the taste. My husband is still talking about it this morning!!
This was an easy and great way to use up the leftovers. I did add a bit more flavor to it with some sauted onions and herbs. This took less than 10 minutes to assemble then it was pop it in the oven and walk away. The sauce makes it. We'll have this again!
I loved this, but my husband said he just wasn't sure about it. He ate it, but asked that I not make it again.
I added cheese to that sauce and used leftover stuffing. It is a yummy way to use Thanksgiving leftovers
We thought this was a pretty good way to use up the leftovers....however, I did not make the sauce. I simply used the leftover gravy, as it was almost identical to the sauce. I wouldn't make it on a regular basis, but for Thanksgiving or Christmas leftovers, it was a hit!
mmm this was soo good, something different and a great way to use up your leftovers, definitely do the stuffing though like it says and don't use already made because it gave it a crunchiness...will definitely make again next year and years after...really good!
I believe that it is only fair to make a recipe according to the original instructions and thereafter make changes according to personal preferences. Without major changes, I won't be making this again.
This is a great recipe. I was looking for something to do with Christmas dinner leftovers. I had lots of white turkey meat and we are not that fond of turkey pot pie, so this was a real find. I agree with another poster who said the quantities are too slim for a 9x13 dish so I made a few changes. I put 3 cups of diced turkey on the bottom making sure it was well covered, chopped up leftover broccoli, carrots and peas and mixed this with the turkey. Like others, after melting the butter I added half a chopped small onion but no garlic. I warmed up the mashed potatoes to spread easier but I wish I had more as they barely covered the turkey and sauce which made it hard to spread over the sauce evenly. I really liked the boxed turkey stuffing on top, which worked well as I think our homemade stuffing would have a too strong sage taste. My kids asked me to rate this five stars so I did. I will definitely make this again. Thanks for this yummy recipe.
Amazingly yummy. Even my ten year old, picky eater "gobbled" it up. It looked runny when I put it in the oven and held my breath. What turned out wa a masterpiece of left-overs!
Excellent. I didn't change a thing except I added some sage to the gravy It was excellent.
This is so good! I added much more turkey and added some chopped pork loin too! I added a couple of dashes of red pepper and a couple of dashes of tabasco sauce to the sauce. After I put the cheese on (about 2 cups), I added 1/2 cup creole veggies. You get this in the produce section already chopped. (fresh garlic, white onions, green onions, celery, and red bell peppers) For the topping, I used packaged dry corn bread stuffing crumbs and added a couple of dashes of Tony's. Again, this was REALLY good. This is so much better than any other left over turkey recipe!
Absolutely the BEST! I made this the day after Thanksgiving with all my leftovers: turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes. I used probably four cups of turkey, and used regular milk instead of evaporated. I also used two cups of cheddar cheese. I followed another reader's suggested of putting some herbs in the white sauce--I think I used sage, thyme, marjorum. I froze the whole thing and thawed it out today (a month later) to bake. It smelled wonderful as it baked. The casserole is incredibly tasty, mild, and perfect for a freezing cold winter's night. Absolutely give this a try. Highly recommended.
This casserole is awesome!! I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out wonderfully. Everyone in my family just gobbled it up, and can't wait to eat it again:)
I used chicken broth in place of the water when making the cream sauce, which gave it much more flavor, I also found that one cup of turkey wasn't much, so I made this in a smaller dish, too, an oval baking dish about 1 qt. & a half. Didn't use all the sauce as it appeared it would drown the turkey....It was delicious with those subs.
Great way to use up those leftovers. Easy to adapt to your own flavor preferences. Goes together quickly, will be making many more times.
I followed the recipe, but added leftover corn and mushrooms. It was not mushy or bland. I will make this again. Like others have said, this is an easy to reipe to modify to taste. The entire casserole disappeared quickly!
