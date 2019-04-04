Thanksgiving Leftover Casserole

Turkey, mashed potatoes, cheese, a special sauce, and some little extras combine to make a tasty casserole for 'the day after.' Absolutely delicious way to use those tasty Thanksgiving leftovers.

Recipe by Sharon Pruitt

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
55 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • Melt 3 tablespoons butter in a saucepan over low heat. Blend in the flour. Slowly stir in evaporated milk and water, then season with salt, pepper, and onion powder. Stir sauce over low heat for 5 minutes.

  • In a separate saucepan over low heat, melt 2 tablespoons butter. Blend in the dry stuffing mix. Place the turkey in the prepared baking dish. Pour the sauce over turkey, then sprinkle with Cheddar cheese. Spread mashed potatoes over cheese. Top mashed potatoes with the stuffing mixture.

  • Bake 45 minutes in the preheated oven.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
377 calories; protein 15.9g; carbohydrates 34.4g; fat 19.4g; cholesterol 66.9mg; sodium 837.9mg. Full Nutrition
