Mango Chipotle Guacamole

A smoky twist on traditional guacamole. Excellent with chips, or paired with carne asada or carnitas.

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mash avocados in a small bowl, leaving chunks if desired. Mix in mango, garlic, cilantro, lime juice, chipotle powder and salt. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
196 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 14.9g; sodium 47.3mg. Full Nutrition
