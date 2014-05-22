Mango Chipotle Guacamole
A smoky twist on traditional guacamole. Excellent with chips, or paired with carne asada or carnitas.
I loved this easy version of guacamole. The tangy sweet flavor was wonderful, will make again!
THIS IS WONDERFUL. my ammendments: be sure to include 1/4 cup FINELY chopped red onion, 3 avocados instead of only 2, 1 more TB lime juice, and 1 real chili in adobo sauce seeded and minced rather than just powder.
Last night I made marinated carnitas and used this recipe for one of the toppings. Both my boyfriend and I love spicy so after tasting this recipe that it didn't have enough spice to it for our preferred liking so I diced up jalapeno and habanero peppers for an extra kick. I never made this type of thing before and I love how the mango and avocado went really well together and that is why I'm giving it 5 stars. Great job!
This was good, quick, and tasty.