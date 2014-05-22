Sweet Avocado Spread
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 274.3
% Daily Value *
protein: 5.4g 11 %
carbohydrates: 29.2g 9 %
dietary fiber: 7.8g 31 %
sugars: 13.2g
fat: 17.1g 26 %
saturated fat: 2.7g 13 %
cholesterol: 2.8mg 1 %
vitamin a iu: 188IU 4 %
niacin equivalents: 3mg 23 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 16 %
vitamin c: 10.1mg 17 %
folate: 82mcg 21 %
calcium: 16mg 2 %
iron: 2.4mg 13 %
magnesium: 29.6mg 11 %
potassium: 496mg 14 %
sodium: 126.8mg 5 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 11 %
calories from fat: 153.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.