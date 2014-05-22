Sweet Avocado Spread

A delicious and nutritious alternative to your average jelly spread!

By Avocados from Mexico

prep:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Combine avocados, cinnamon, cream cheese and honey in a blender; blend until smooth.

  • Refrigerate for at least 1 hour before serving.

  • Spread on cinnamon bread, or any bread or bagel of your choice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
274 calories; protein 5.4g; carbohydrates 29.2g; fat 17.1g; cholesterol 2.8mg; sodium 126.8mg. Full Nutrition
