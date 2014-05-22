Creamy Asparagus and Cauliflower Soup

Rating: 4.61 stars
92 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 71
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 3

This delicious bowl of soup, despite being dairy-free, looks and feels pretty creamy. We have cauliflower to thank for that. The soup looks like a classic cream of asparagus, and your eyes will fool your palate to a certain extent. In addition to giving it a nice color, the bumpy superfood cauliflower provides a smoother texture to the soup than the less-starchy asparagus could achieve alone.

By Chef John

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a large pot over medium heat. Cook and stir garlic in hot oil until fragrant, about 1 minute. Stir chicken broth, cauliflower, cayenne pepper, salt, and black pepper into garlic. Bring to a simmer, reduce heat to medium-low, and cook until cauliflower is tender, about 15 minutes.

  • Stir 2 pounds asparagus into cauliflower mixture and increase heat to high. Cook until asparagus is tender but still bright green, 5 to 6 minutes.

  • Blend soup with an immersion blender until smooth; season with salt and black pepper. Ladle soup into bowls and garnish with flower petals and diced asparagus tips.

Cook's Note:

You can add chopped onions, leeks, or shallots and saute them with the garlic.

You can substitute water for chicken broth to make this soup vegetarian. Use more or less broth or water to adjust the soup to your desired thickness.

You can also blend this soup with a blender. Pour soup into a blender no more than half full. Cover and hold lid down; pulse a few times before leaving on to blend. Puree in batches until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
84 calories; protein 4.8g; carbohydrates 9.4g; fat 4g; cholesterol 3.8mg; sodium 744.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (98)

Most helpful positive review

KarenCooks
Rating: 5 stars
03/04/2015
Another winner from Chef John! This soup is easy and delicious. But just as important is the detailed nutrition information. I urge you to check it out. My husband is a diabetic so the carb count is very important. With 9g of carb and 4g of fiber this soup totals only 5 carb grams. (Every g of fiber reduces the carbs by 1 g). And it's packed with vitamins and minerals. This soup is a real bang for your nutrition buck. It tastes like it has cream in it, but it doesn't, so you can freeze this. I made this exactly as written except I didn't have the nasturtium for the garnish. Thank you for this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(22)

Most helpful critical review

CLewis
Rating: 3 stars
05/07/2019
The consistency was fabulous but it definitely needs help on flavor. It’s very bland as is. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Ashley Sebring
Rating: 5 stars
06/03/2014
This recipe is really easy and delicious. It is surprisingly comforting with very few calories. I used shallots in addition to the garlic per the Cook's notes. There was some fibrous material but I think that's unavoidable unless you strain the soup. It didn't bother me. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Jen C
Rating: 5 stars
09/01/2014
Delicious - cauliflower and asparagus flavors go great together. I used veg broth instead of chic. I also cooked down some onion and shallot before adding garlic, because I always like onion in my blended soups. I would recommend adding asparagus after only 10 minutes (rather than 15), because it needs a while to cook. I did add a bit of cream cheese after blending, but only b/c I had some I needed to use up - soup would be just as good without it. Not sure where to get the nasturtiums, but I would try to find them if I wanted a nice presentation. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Wendy E. Boles
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2015
Oh Chef John, How I love your recipes. I was looking for a few green soups that were puree, creamy, yet dairy free. This was more than a hit, it was a home run. I was too lazy to pick up the flowers at the gourmet food store, but otherwise followed this recipe to a tee. Perfection! Even my husband, who is not a fan of cauliflower or asparagus could not get enough. Thanks again! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Benjammin'
Rating: 5 stars
03/02/2015
As others have said, this is a surprisingly satisfying soup and simple to prepare. I used white pepper and I garnished with sliced green onions, but I think Chef John's garnish is much better. The green onions actually took away from the soup in my opinion. I wish I had read the Cook's notes on this before I started, as I would probably have added a chopped onion to the saute. I almost did anyway. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Linda Guzman
Rating: 5 stars
02/29/2016
Exquisitely tasty. Will make this again and again with no changes. I made this with Better than Bouillon roasted chicken base. Hubby and I love it! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Cas
Rating: 5 stars
03/03/2015
Oh yummy! Low calorie, low carbohydrate and low fat but still delicious, filling and satisfying. I didn't have the nasturtium leaves on hand (ha ha) so I used the asparagus tips and some small diced red pepper for garnish. Looked lovely when I served it. Thank you for sharing the recipe...I'll be making it often. Read More
Helpful
(4)
Christine
Rating: 5 stars
03/04/2015
This is one of the best soups I have ever had. I didn't have any nasturtiums but I chopped up the asparagus tips I had saved and put them on top of the soup. It was so good! Thank you for this recips. I will use it again and again: Read More
Helpful
(4)
chocolover99
Rating: 5 stars
12/29/2015
I was a little skeptical about this soup, but it turned out wonderfully. Chef John never steers me wrong. I accidentally used to much broth so I allowed it to simmer on low for a little while so it could reduce. Worked like a charm. The cayenne pepper is a great addition. This is also a great recipe to modify to personal tastes (I added onion and a little Aleppo chili). Will absolutely make this again. Read More
Helpful
(3)
CLewis
Rating: 3 stars
05/07/2019
The consistency was fabulous but it definitely needs help on flavor. It’s very bland as is. Read More
Helpful
(1)
More Reviews
