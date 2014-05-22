Creamy Asparagus and Cauliflower Soup

1 of 98

Rating: 5 stars Another winner from Chef John! This soup is easy and delicious. But just as important is the detailed nutrition information. I urge you to check it out. My husband is a diabetic so the carb count is very important. With 9g of carb and 4g of fiber this soup totals only 5 carb grams. (Every g of fiber reduces the carbs by 1 g). And it's packed with vitamins and minerals. This soup is a real bang for your nutrition buck. It tastes like it has cream in it, but it doesn't, so you can freeze this. I made this exactly as written except I didn't have the nasturtium for the garnish. Thank you for this recipe. Helpful (22)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is really easy and delicious. It is surprisingly comforting with very few calories. I used shallots in addition to the garlic per the Cook's notes. There was some fibrous material but I think that's unavoidable unless you strain the soup. It didn't bother me. Helpful (13)

Rating: 5 stars Delicious - cauliflower and asparagus flavors go great together. I used veg broth instead of chic. I also cooked down some onion and shallot before adding garlic, because I always like onion in my blended soups. I would recommend adding asparagus after only 10 minutes (rather than 15), because it needs a while to cook. I did add a bit of cream cheese after blending, but only b/c I had some I needed to use up - soup would be just as good without it. Not sure where to get the nasturtiums, but I would try to find them if I wanted a nice presentation. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Oh Chef John, How I love your recipes. I was looking for a few green soups that were puree, creamy, yet dairy free. This was more than a hit, it was a home run. I was too lazy to pick up the flowers at the gourmet food store, but otherwise followed this recipe to a tee. Perfection! Even my husband, who is not a fan of cauliflower or asparagus could not get enough. Thanks again! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars As others have said, this is a surprisingly satisfying soup and simple to prepare. I used white pepper and I garnished with sliced green onions, but I think Chef John's garnish is much better. The green onions actually took away from the soup in my opinion. I wish I had read the Cook's notes on this before I started, as I would probably have added a chopped onion to the saute. I almost did anyway. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Exquisitely tasty. Will make this again and again with no changes. I made this with Better than Bouillon roasted chicken base. Hubby and I love it! Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Oh yummy! Low calorie, low carbohydrate and low fat but still delicious, filling and satisfying. I didn't have the nasturtium leaves on hand (ha ha) so I used the asparagus tips and some small diced red pepper for garnish. Looked lovely when I served it. Thank you for sharing the recipe...I'll be making it often. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars This is one of the best soups I have ever had. I didn't have any nasturtiums but I chopped up the asparagus tips I had saved and put them on top of the soup. It was so good! Thank you for this recips. I will use it again and again: Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I was a little skeptical about this soup, but it turned out wonderfully. Chef John never steers me wrong. I accidentally used to much broth so I allowed it to simmer on low for a little while so it could reduce. Worked like a charm. The cayenne pepper is a great addition. This is also a great recipe to modify to personal tastes (I added onion and a little Aleppo chili). Will absolutely make this again. Helpful (3)