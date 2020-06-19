Amazingly Simple Tomato Sauce

FENNEL! I have never even thought about adding fennel when I’ve tried Frankensteining a tomato sauce together! Fennel is what I’ve been missing all of this time! You seriously have no idea how many times I’ve gone to make a “quick” meal of spaghetti after a day of work i had 2 hungry growing bottomless pit boys screeching that they’re hungry and I realize I am out of the simple jar of spaghetti sauce! So I toss a can of sauce, paste, and crushed tomatoes and have attempted to cobble something resembling the jar. I’ve tried a combo of every single ingredient you’ve listed except for the fennel! You dear lady, are a genius! In the past, the method was: tiny taste, hmmm bland, maybe more oregano? Taste. Nope still bland. More Italian seasoning! Taste. Nope. More basil. Taste. Nope. Thyme is kinda Italian, right? Taste. Nope. This would continue until the boys started gnawing on my leg and I’d give up. They would immediately eat everything in sight and be happy because they are boys that didn’t care what it tasted like because FOOD! It was me who wasn’t satisfied. Fennel was the secret ingredient! THANK YOU!! This was awesome! The boys are now adults, so they are no longer garbage disposals masquerading as humans, and they gave this the seal of approval, as did I! FENNEL! I followed this exactly and it was easy and perfect and quite frankly awesome!