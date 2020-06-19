Amazingly Simple Tomato Sauce
I've used this simple tomato sauce for lasagna, ziti, eggplant Parmesan, meatballs, and spaghetti. You name it, it's great with it!
I've used this simple tomato sauce for lasagna, ziti, eggplant Parmesan, meatballs, and spaghetti. You name it, it's great with it!
I was looking for a heartier sauce than a simple tomato sauce. This is it! I used it to make chicken parmesan. Thank you for an easy delish sauce.Read More
I was looking for a heartier sauce than a simple tomato sauce. This is it! I used it to make chicken parmesan. Thank you for an easy delish sauce.
FENNEL! I have never even thought about adding fennel when I’ve tried Frankensteining a tomato sauce together! Fennel is what I’ve been missing all of this time! You seriously have no idea how many times I’ve gone to make a “quick” meal of spaghetti after a day of work i had 2 hungry growing bottomless pit boys screeching that they’re hungry and I realize I am out of the simple jar of spaghetti sauce! So I toss a can of sauce, paste, and crushed tomatoes and have attempted to cobble something resembling the jar. I’ve tried a combo of every single ingredient you’ve listed except for the fennel! You dear lady, are a genius! In the past, the method was: tiny taste, hmmm bland, maybe more oregano? Taste. Nope still bland. More Italian seasoning! Taste. Nope. More basil. Taste. Nope. Thyme is kinda Italian, right? Taste. Nope. This would continue until the boys started gnawing on my leg and I’d give up. They would immediately eat everything in sight and be happy because they are boys that didn’t care what it tasted like because FOOD! It was me who wasn’t satisfied. Fennel was the secret ingredient! THANK YOU!! This was awesome! The boys are now adults, so they are no longer garbage disposals masquerading as humans, and they gave this the seal of approval, as did I! FENNEL! I followed this exactly and it was easy and perfect and quite frankly awesome!
Excellent! Next time I'm adding some garlic cloves in, too.
OMG! I never made tomato sauce before but this is the best sauce I've ever eaten... I made it one morning and the only I added was some pepper flakes for some heat; and it made the house smell good lol.. Couldn't stop my husband and my three boys from dipping bread into the simmering sauce. It was excellent sauce and thank you for sharing it.
I made this as written and it is excellent...my only thought is the salt...it is very salty. I'm not going to add salt next time and it'll likely be perfect. Thank you!
Absolutely fantastic. This is the closest recipe to my mother’s Italian all day sauce that I have come across. No more over the counter sauce for me.
Very easy to do. Did not add sugar because I don’t like a sweet sauce.
Excellent
This was delicious! My husband says I'm not allowed to ever buy pre-made sauce again. Thanks for sharing!
I've clicked the "made it" button only three times but I've made it far more often than that over the last few months. This is now my go-to tomato sauce recipe. The recipe is very good as is but is also very adaptable. I've altered it many ways, almost always starting with browning ground meat (moose, elk, turkey or beef), omitted fennel seeds sometimes, replaced sugar with stevia powder or just skipped it, ect. I've made lasagna, served it over regular pasta, spaghetti squash, green beans, gluten-free pasta. All were wonderful. Today I intend to attempt it in my slow cooker. I'll update with how it turns out. Thank you for sharing such a good recipe!
Perfect pasta sauce base. You can add other mix in's like mushrooms, spinach, peppers. I added some garlic powder, oregano, onion powder, and crushed red pepper.
This recipe is amazing! I’ve made it 2 ways. Once exactly like the recipe says(and it was amazing) and the 2nd time, I used 1 less can of tomato paste and an extra tablespoon of sugar because I like sweeter tomato sauce. Soooooooo good! I will never buy premade tomato sauce again!
I used diced tomatos already seasoned with Italian spices so all i had to do was saute the onions and garlic then pour in the cans. No spices needed!
I was really happy with this recipe. I did add about 1/2 tsp of crushed red pepper, as I was wanting something a little spicy. I will add a bit more next time. Also I used brown sugar instead of white. Really good!
This. Was. Awesome! I could not stop smelling and tasting it! I was trying to find a sauce similar to prego but this just tastes so fresh, I doubt I will buy jarred sauce unless I absolutely have to. The only issue I had was the sauce exploding and getting a burn on my forehead even though I had it on the lowest heat (human error though). Even with that slight issue, it was worth it! Thank you so much for the recipe!
Easy AND yummy!!! Mixed a shallot in with the onions, changed the Italian seasoning to Oregano and used brown sugar instead of white! 2nd servings seal of approval from my boys = happy momma!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections