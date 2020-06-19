Amazingly Simple Tomato Sauce

I've used this simple tomato sauce for lasagna, ziti, eggplant Parmesan, meatballs, and spaghetti. You name it, it's great with it!

By Samantha Jones

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
10
  • Heat olive oil in a large, heavy pot over medium heat. Cook and stir onion and garlic in hot oil until tender, 5 to 7 minutes.

  • Stir crushed tomatoes, tomato sauce, tomato paste, and water into onion mixture until smooth; add sugar, parsley, basil, salt, Italian seasoning, fennel, and pepper. Stir well and bring to a simmer; reduce heat to low and cook, stirring occasionally, until thickened, 1 to 1 1/2 hours.

Per Serving:
86 calories; protein 3.5g; carbohydrates 17.9g; fat 1.4g; sodium 1264.6mg. Full Nutrition
