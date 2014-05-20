Chef John's Homemade Mayonnaise

1 of 104

Rating: 5 stars I never made mayonnaise before in my life so after reading several of the other recipes and ratings, I decided to be on the safe side, made half of the recipe and used a whole egg instead of just the yolk. I also did what other recipes recommended and blended everything except the oil first and then slowly poured the oil in as the blender was running. I first poured in about a quarter of the oil, not wanting to waste it if this was not going to work and kept running the blender. At first it did seem like an oily mess but I kept going for another couple of minutes and suddenly it started getting thicker. Sort of like whipping cream - just when you want to give up, it gets thick. And then I poured the rest of the oil in slowly making sure that it became incorporated into the cream before adding more. The result is thick, creamy and yummy. I am impressed. So, don't give up, this is a good recipe. Next time I'll try it without the egg white. Helpful (27)

Rating: 1 stars This recipe just doesn't work for me. I followed the directions exactly and it turned out just an oily liquid, so I threw it out and started over, this time watching the video and following it exactly. It looked ok when I first started pulsing the stick blender, but when it was all mixed in it was just oily liquid again. Helpful (24)

Rating: 5 stars this was delicious! and so easy! i used an immersion blender. and a couple of changes...a whole egg (organic from our happy local chickens), and only one cup of oil all together. i used avocado oil and it's perfect! tangy & creamy. i made it in a pint size wide mouth canning jar and it fills up about 3\4 full. perfect! I'm never buying mayo again! Helpful (15)

Rating: 4 stars Ok I have to admit this did not work for me at all either was not getting thick but what I did to get it thick was add two egg whites and perfect it thickened just right and it is delicious. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars If your mayonnaise didn't set up and you have a runny mess, just remove contents from container and add another egg yolk. Now add the runny mayo back in and once again start your stick blender and it will set up. Helpful (14)

Rating: 5 stars I have been using this method to make homemade mayonnaise for years. The stick blender makes this a breeze! I don't usually add the mustard though. It is amazing how fast this comes together. GREAT METHOD! Helpful (11)

Rating: 1 stars I followed the video perfectly, and still got left with a mass of whitish colored oil. It would not blend. I used the measuring cup the stick blender came with. Helpful (9)

Rating: 5 stars Just made this, it turned out perfectly! The secret is using fresh eggs. I am talking straight off the farm if you can get them. I tried making mayo with store bought eggs and it was a disaster. I used a blender and slowly drizzled my oil in. Helpful (8)