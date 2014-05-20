Chef John's Homemade Mayonnaise

Rating: 3.64 stars
102 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 51
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 11
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 23

Homemade mayo is one of those indescribable culinary pleasures. If you have a stick-style or regular blender you can make your own mayo! It's so much cheaper and way more delicious. You also get to decide what kind of oil you want: a nice fruity olive oil; a lighter vegetable oil; or your own secret custom mix.

By Chef John

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
16 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Pour egg yolks, lemon juice, white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, salt, sugar, vegetable oil, and olive oil, respectively, into a tall, narrow bowl. Set a immersion blender into the oil mixture and hold against the bottom of the bowl; pulse until a thick, pale mixture begins to form, about 3 to 6 pulses. Continue blending until smooth and creamy.

    Advertisement

Cook's Note:

You can also make this in the blender if you don't have a stick blender. Place egg yolks, lemon juice, white wine vinegar, Dijon mustard, salt, and sugar into a blender. Turn the blender on and drizzle vegetable oil and olive oil into the mixture in a steady stream. Blend until the mixture is thick and creamy.

Editor's Note:

This recipe contains raw egg. We recommend that pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the infirm do not consume raw egg. Learn more about egg safety from our article, How to Make Your Eggs Safe.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
189 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 0.3g; fat 21.1g; cholesterol 25.6mg; sodium 118.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (104)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Barbara Molin
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2015
I never made mayonnaise before in my life so after reading several of the other recipes and ratings, I decided to be on the safe side, made half of the recipe and used a whole egg instead of just the yolk. I also did what other recipes recommended and blended everything except the oil first and then slowly poured the oil in as the blender was running. I first poured in about a quarter of the oil, not wanting to waste it if this was not going to work and kept running the blender. At first it did seem like an oily mess but I kept going for another couple of minutes and suddenly it started getting thicker. Sort of like whipping cream - just when you want to give up, it gets thick. And then I poured the rest of the oil in slowly making sure that it became incorporated into the cream before adding more. The result is thick, creamy and yummy. I am impressed. So, don't give up, this is a good recipe. Next time I'll try it without the egg white. Read More
Helpful
(27)

Most helpful critical review

Marcia
Rating: 1 stars
07/16/2014
This recipe just doesn't work for me. I followed the directions exactly and it turned out just an oily liquid, so I threw it out and started over, this time watching the video and following it exactly. It looked ok when I first started pulsing the stick blender, but when it was all mixed in it was just oily liquid again. Read More
Helpful
(24)
102 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 51
  • 4 star values: 13
  • 3 star values: 11
  • 2 star values: 4
  • 1 star values: 23
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Barbara Molin
Rating: 5 stars
01/09/2015
I never made mayonnaise before in my life so after reading several of the other recipes and ratings, I decided to be on the safe side, made half of the recipe and used a whole egg instead of just the yolk. I also did what other recipes recommended and blended everything except the oil first and then slowly poured the oil in as the blender was running. I first poured in about a quarter of the oil, not wanting to waste it if this was not going to work and kept running the blender. At first it did seem like an oily mess but I kept going for another couple of minutes and suddenly it started getting thicker. Sort of like whipping cream - just when you want to give up, it gets thick. And then I poured the rest of the oil in slowly making sure that it became incorporated into the cream before adding more. The result is thick, creamy and yummy. I am impressed. So, don't give up, this is a good recipe. Next time I'll try it without the egg white. Read More
Helpful
(27)
Marcia
Rating: 1 stars
07/16/2014
This recipe just doesn't work for me. I followed the directions exactly and it turned out just an oily liquid, so I threw it out and started over, this time watching the video and following it exactly. It looked ok when I first started pulsing the stick blender, but when it was all mixed in it was just oily liquid again. Read More
Helpful
(24)
Tina Marie Marsden
Rating: 5 stars
09/04/2016
this was delicious! and so easy! i used an immersion blender. and a couple of changes...a whole egg (organic from our happy local chickens), and only one cup of oil all together. i used avocado oil and it's perfect! tangy & creamy. i made it in a pint size wide mouth canning jar and it fills up about 3\4 full. perfect! I'm never buying mayo again! Read More
Helpful
(15)
Advertisement
Jacqueline Dreyer
Rating: 4 stars
08/21/2014
Ok I have to admit this did not work for me at all either was not getting thick but what I did to get it thick was add two egg whites and perfect it thickened just right and it is delicious. Read More
Helpful
(14)
missmisty
Rating: 5 stars
01/15/2015
If your mayonnaise didn't set up and you have a runny mess, just remove contents from container and add another egg yolk. Now add the runny mayo back in and once again start your stick blender and it will set up. Read More
Helpful
(14)
Baking Nana
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/31/2014
I have been using this method to make homemade mayonnaise for years. The stick blender makes this a breeze! I don't usually add the mustard though. It is amazing how fast this comes together. GREAT METHOD! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Advertisement
Silentdeer
Rating: 1 stars
07/23/2014
I followed the video perfectly, and still got left with a mass of whitish colored oil. It would not blend. I used the measuring cup the stick blender came with. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Cosmodrinker
Rating: 5 stars
02/20/2015
Just made this, it turned out perfectly! The secret is using fresh eggs. I am talking straight off the farm if you can get them. I tried making mayo with store bought eggs and it was a disaster. I used a blender and slowly drizzled my oil in. Read More
Helpful
(8)
stjchurchcook
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2014
Thanks once again Chef John. My grandma always had home-made mayonnaise. She would only use Mazola corn oil and just added salt and lemon juice. She also used a hand mixer and drizzled in the oil. I thought hers was the best but this is much better. I used 1/2 corn oil and 1/2 olive oil. The stick blender is much quicker and there is no splatter. You are absolutely right there is nothing better than a slice of bread with a big slather of home-made mayo. Try this recipe. You won't be sorry. Read More
Helpful
(8)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022