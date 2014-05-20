Chef John's Tarragon Aioli

Rating: 4.87 stars
31 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 28
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

The beauty of aioli made in the traditional method with a mortar and pestle is that a small amount of garlic can flavor a large amount of mayo. Also, this real aioli is so strong and powerful that you don't need half a cup of mayo on your grilled fish. Just a teaspoon of my version is so intense it will fully flavor a whole piece of meat or pile of veggies.

By Chef John

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions

  • Crush garlic and salt together in a mortar with a pestle; add tarragon and continue crushing with the pestle until tarragon is pulverized.

  • Stir mayonnaise and lemon juice into garlic-tarragon mixture until aioli is smooth; season with cayenne pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
101 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 0.9g; fat 10.9g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 128.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (28)

Most helpful positive review

Isthat Onsale
Rating: 5 stars
07/04/2014
Love, love, love it! I originally made it to serve with Chef John's salmon cakes. My family liked it so much that I made a second batch to use for sandwiches the next day. I made as instructed but doubled the garlic because that's just the kind of family we are! It was good immediately but even better after a few hours in the frig. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Reviews:
mauigirl
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2014
Excellent and simple recipe. We used it as an artichoke dipping sauce but my husband said he would like to slather it on just about any dish. Thanks Chef John! Read More
Helpful
(7)
Michelle Williford
Rating: 5 stars
11/20/2015
Served with Chef John's Salmon Cakes. Excellent flavor that really spiced them up. Put the cakes with rice and salad and drizzled the aioli sauce over everything. The entire family loved it! Read More
Helpful
(5)
Alisha Bennett
Rating: 4 stars
02/03/2015
Delicious! I actually discovered that I didn't have fresh tarragon so I used 1 tsp dried, one more clove of garlic (can never have enough!) and added some fresh parsley for texture. My family loved it and my daughter had fun using the mortar/pestle to prepare it. Read More
Helpful
(4)
LYNNINMA
Rating: 5 stars
06/12/2015
I put this on my BLT and it was just about the BEST BLT I've ever had! Fabulous! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Benjamin F
Rating: 5 stars
05/15/2015
Love the mortar and pestle technique. This recipe definitely has a lot of flavour. Thanks for another winner Chef John! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Dennis
Rating: 5 stars
04/12/2015
This recipe is AWESOME!! I grilled some large marinated shrimp on skewers for a birthday party at the park yesterday and I needed to make a dip to compliment the shrimp. The result was fabulous and the tastes are definitely heightened by using the mortar and pestle approach. Everyone raved at the unique combination of tastes which kind of unfold as you chew. The only very slight change that I made was to add lemon zest and to cut back slightly on the lemon juice. EXCELLENT recipe!! Read More
Helpful
(2)
MsMarvel&Thor
Rating: 4 stars
04/05/2016
This recipe was great! I love the creamy herby garlicy tangyness it brings to any dish. We love it on sandwhiches with artichokes and could see it on any meat or roasted veggies pretty much. Careful about how much lemon juice you put in it maybe ease into it and add to taste. Chef John Rocks!! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Kath Kramer
Rating: 5 stars
08/15/2021
All I can say is AMAZING!! Perfect accompaniment to the salmon cakes! Thanks again Chef John! Read More
Helpful
(1)
