Chef John's Tarragon Aioli

Rating: 5 stars Love, love, love it! I originally made it to serve with Chef John's salmon cakes. My family liked it so much that I made a second batch to use for sandwiches the next day. I made as instructed but doubled the garlic because that's just the kind of family we are! It was good immediately but even better after a few hours in the frig. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent and simple recipe. We used it as an artichoke dipping sauce but my husband said he would like to slather it on just about any dish. Thanks Chef John! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars Served with Chef John's Salmon Cakes. Excellent flavor that really spiced them up. Put the cakes with rice and salad and drizzled the aioli sauce over everything. The entire family loved it! Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars Delicious! I actually discovered that I didn't have fresh tarragon so I used 1 tsp dried, one more clove of garlic (can never have enough!) and added some fresh parsley for texture. My family loved it and my daughter had fun using the mortar/pestle to prepare it. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I put this on my BLT and it was just about the BEST BLT I've ever had! Fabulous! Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Love the mortar and pestle technique. This recipe definitely has a lot of flavour. Thanks for another winner Chef John! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe is AWESOME!! I grilled some large marinated shrimp on skewers for a birthday party at the park yesterday and I needed to make a dip to compliment the shrimp. The result was fabulous and the tastes are definitely heightened by using the mortar and pestle approach. Everyone raved at the unique combination of tastes which kind of unfold as you chew. The only very slight change that I made was to add lemon zest and to cut back slightly on the lemon juice. EXCELLENT recipe!! Helpful (2)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe was great! I love the creamy herby garlicy tangyness it brings to any dish. We love it on sandwhiches with artichokes and could see it on any meat or roasted veggies pretty much. Careful about how much lemon juice you put in it maybe ease into it and add to taste. Chef John Rocks!! Helpful (2)