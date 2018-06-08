Chutney Chicken Salad

A quick and easy fruit and curry chicken salad. . . Other items may be added as desired, e.g., raisins, pineapple, coconut, nuts of your choice, green onion, etc.

By Sarah

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
9
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
  • In a large bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, chutney, curry powder, lime zest, lime juice and salt. Add chicken and toss with the dressing until well coated. Add more mayonnaise to taste, if desired. Cover and refrigerate until serving.

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 17.4g; carbohydrates 7.1g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 51.3mg; sodium 240.4mg. Full Nutrition
GCIANFONI
Rating: 5 stars
05/12/2003
This chicken salad is wonderful! I've made it twice and it's gone within two days. You can alter the flavor slightly by using different flavored chutneys. I like to layer it over field greens and top it off with crunchy chow mein noodles, mandarin oranges and dried cranberries. It's so quick and easy and a great idea for using up grilled chicken left overs. Read More
Helpful
(30)
BOBBIE GOODWIN
Rating: 4 stars
03/11/2003
Have made this salad a number of times using your options by adding a large can of pineapple tidbits and toasted sliced almonds. Great meal on a hot evening. Read More
Helpful
(16)
COOKINGISMYTHERAPY
Rating: 5 stars
02/11/2005
excellent recipe. I added some yellow raisens. I bet this would be great with hard boiuled eggs too. Read More
Helpful
(15)
JDVMD
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2005
My husband really enjoyed this. Added some sliced seedless red grapes and slivered almonds. Used leftover roast chicken from Sams Club. Read More
Helpful
(13)
Nancy Redican
Rating: 4 stars
02/21/2005
I changed it quite a bit and it's probably not fair for me to even rate it as I found out after I started making it that I didn't have any chutney. I just increased the mayo to 1 cup and doubled the amount of curry powder aside from that I kept the dressing the same. I added butter toffee almonds diced celery diced red onion and a peeled chopped asian pear to the salad and used canned chicken. I put it on toasted sour dough. We thoughly enjoyed it. The leftovers were good all by themselves. Read More
Helpful
(10)
NEPENTHE
Rating: 5 stars
11/10/2004
Delicious! Read More
Helpful
(10)
sheocon
Rating: 5 stars
12/04/2004
Delicious! A refrshing change of pace! Read More
Helpful
(10)
MYBERRYBOYS
Rating: 5 stars
06/10/2009
Great recipe even better the second day. Like other reviewers I added and handful of golden raisons for a little sweetness. My picky 9 year old even liked it. Read More
Helpful
(9)
Amy Keefe Werking
Rating: 5 stars
03/31/2008
This was super tasty! I tossed in a little diced celery green onion and fresh pineapple. Used leftover baked chicken so there was a mixture of white and dark meat. Served over a bed of lettuce. Look forward to making this again. I think it would be great in pitas or wraps. Read More
Helpful
(9)
SFAITHJ
Rating: 3 stars
04/24/2008
I made this without the lime zest. Perhaps this is why it was good but not great. It was just too sweet. I was hoping it would have some zing to it but it didn't. I'll try it again but next time with some lime zest. Read More
Helpful
(7)
