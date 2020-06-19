Erika's Ginger Beef

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Cook's Note:
It is easier to slice beef thinly when it is partially frozen.
Red bell peppers are nice in this dish, too. Add more carrot and green onion if you like.
Editor's Note:
The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the coating ingredients. The actual amount of the coating consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
415 calories; protein 26.7g; carbohydrates 41.6g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 122.4mg; sodium 675.5mg. Full Nutrition
This was delicious and perfect served over rice. The mixture of cornstarch and water was a little concerning as it hardened immediately, but once added to the egg & beef mixture it was fine. The only change I made was to add some mushrooms that I wanted to use up. This was a hit. Thanks for sharing!
This was delicious and perfect served over rice. The mixture of cornstarch and water was a little concerning as it hardened immediately, but once added to the egg & beef mixture it was fine. The only change I made was to add some mushrooms that I wanted to use up. This was a hit. Thanks for sharing!
I love the flavor of ginger & there is plenty of ginger in this recipe. It is a versatile recipe because stir-fry vegetables in addition to the matchstick carrots can be added for a delicious stir-fry.
I don't know who could put that on the table in 45 minutes but it is not me. I will make it again over the weekend though. I don't eat much sugar and I was dubious since carrots and ginger are also sweet. The sugar with the soy sauce reminded me of Dr. Pepper just a little. Next time I'll use just a bit of honey. I like veggies and was going to add broccoli but I didn't, next time I will. 4 stars for a recipe that sounded so delicious it pulled me out of my comfort zone (cornstarch and frying were a first for me). 1 star off only because of personal preference.
You know when you catch yourself licking the pan you found something great! I did make a few minor changes. I mixed the water with the egg before adding the cornstarch to make it easier to mix, and I doubled the soy sauce, vinegar, sugar, and 4X the red pepper flakes and mixed them together before adding to the vegetables so there would be more sauce leakage onto the rice.
I tried to stay true to the concept even though I had no carrots. Used green pepper, onion, and cabbage. Also, after slicing the meat, I put it in a bowl, cracked an egg on top, and mixed with my hands. Then I threw the cornstarch on top without the water. Worked fine! Overall it had great flavor! I feared I should have salted the beef, but it all tasted great when I finished. And it really wasn't that much work! Typical stirfry that needed its share of chopping, but well worth it!!
I fried beef in about 1 cup of olive oil. I used baby carrots cut in half, baby red, yellow and orange peppers cut in rings, and substituted 1/2 jalapeño and 1/2 serrano pepper, chopped, for the red chile flakes. I also added 1 tbs. fish sauce. Loved it served on jasmine rice.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.