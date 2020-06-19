Erika's Ginger Beef

Despite the prep work, this dish isn't too hard to make and it tastes amazing. Add more or less ginger and chiles to suit your taste. This is best served over rice.

Recipe by Erika

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir beef and eggs together in a bowl. Whisk cornstarch and water together; stir into beef mixture.

  • Pour oil 2 to 3 inches deep in a wok; heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Cook beef strips in oil, working in batches, until brown and crisp, about 4 minutes; remove to drain and keep warm. Repeat with remaining beef.

  • Heat sesame oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high heat; stir in carrots, green onion, ginger, and garlic. Cook and stir until vegetables begin to soften, about 5 minutes. Stir soy sauce, white vinegar, sugar, and red pepper flakes into vegetable mixture; bring to a boil. Stir beef strips into vegetables; sprinkle with sesame seeds.

Cook's Note:

It is easier to slice beef thinly when it is partially frozen.

Red bell peppers are nice in this dish, too. Add more carrot and green onion if you like.

Editor's Note:

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the coating ingredients. The actual amount of the coating consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
415 calories; protein 26.7g; carbohydrates 41.6g; fat 15.3g; cholesterol 122.4mg; sodium 675.5mg. Full Nutrition
