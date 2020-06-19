Crispy Ginger Beef

I tried this recipe and i definitely enjoy the outcome.

Personal issues i ran into was frying the beef to get it crispy.i also dont think i had enough ginger.

Issue i found with the recipe was that the batter was runny and if i used only 1 egg instead of 2 it would probably have made it thicker and more prone to sticking to the beef strips. But i will note the isse could have came from the inconsistent temps for my oil when cooking.

I also taste a lot of the rice vinegar in the finished product but i do not mind it. But I would be concerened if i was making it for someone else.

The sauce itself was also quite watery so i cooked it on high to thicken it up and got the desired result.

I am going to tweak the recipe to minimize the amount of rice vinegar, use 1 less egg to thicken the batter and maybe a little less water.

Overall it was quick and easy and enjoyable.