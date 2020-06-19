Crispy Ginger Beef

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
This is the original recipe but I like to add about 1/4 cup of teriyaki sauce as a variation. I also like to add sesame oil to the oil when I fry the beef.
The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the coating ingredients. The actual amount of the coating consumed will vary. We have determined the nutritional value of oil for frying based on a retention value of 10% after cooking. The exact amount will vary depending on cooking time and temperature, ingredient density, and the specific type of oil used.
364 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 45.4g; fat 13.8g; cholesterol 102.9mg; sodium 613.8mg. Full Nutrition
Like the others I found there to be too much cornstarch mixture for 1lb. steak. Half the amount is better. And double up on the final sauce mix; you have to have it for the rice. Overall; a great tasting dish. Flavorful, colorful. Will make this again.
We LOVE Ginger Beef. And this recipe was perfect with the exception of the Red Pepper Flakes. We reduced this to about a 1/2 Teaspoon and it was just about perfect. The Kids thought it was better than our favourite takeout version. I Deep fried the beef (I used Round Steak) ahead of time and then made the sauce and added the meat. Next Time I will have the meat warmed in the oven before adding. I had refrigerated it and in the time it took to warm it also softened the meat a bit more than we like. Also, I substituted Rice flour for the Corn Starch.
My family enjoyed this recipe quite a bit. It is going to be a staple from now on. I did minus the green peppers and added an orange pepper. Next time I will make more of the sauce to help my kids eat more of it!
This was delicious made vegetarian!! The only major changes were of course, I used beef-style soy protein pieces (Farmboy brand) and fried them with a bit of panko crumbs after dipping in egg mixture with some seasonings, (no cornstarch) and then just used some chickpea flour in sauce to thicken a bit when boiling before adding beef. Didn't have carrot, used broccoli instead and honestly we just loved it!! Thanks so much, first time trying to make what I like to order takeout and this turned out delish!!
forgot to mention in my previous review that I use leftover beef roast. Just cut it up into bite-size pieces and added after I sauteed the veggies for a minute or two it worked great and was a great way to use up leftover beef
My son loved it! The flavour was bang on but I think I wouldn't batter the beef next time. It sure makes a mess stir frying the battered beef. I might just lightly dredge the beef in cornstarch and then just stir fry it with whatever veg I have in the crisper. The flavour would be the same and you wouldn't need as much oil to cook it, thus making it healthier.
I made this as written, except I substituted yellow onion for green peppers (not a fan.) Though pretty labor intensive due to all the chopping, it was very good - tasted like a Chinese restaurant dish. There are a couple of changes I would make, however. First, I would dry the meat thoroughly before putting it in the batter. Since I didn't, the batter didn't stick to the meat and there was little "crispiness" to it when cooked. Second, it was way too sweet for my taste. I'd cut the amount of sugar by half. But don't cut down on the ginger - it added a great zing to the dish!
Excellent recipe. Made the recipe as stated. Before I made it I thought the amount of sugar and ginger were too much, but I'm a firm believer in rating a recipe based upon the way it is written so I used the full amount; it was just right!
This is the best ginger beef I have ever had. I like to have it with a Spanish onion, I sliced like the peppers and add it in at the same time. Make sure to dry the deep fried beef and drain the dish before you do the final mix. It is always a big hit. Thanks .
It came out great. I added a package of mushrooms and used frozen peppers. I also used a steak instead of flank steak. My batter didn’t stick to the meat but it tasted good anyway. I did add some cornstarch to the sauce at the end to thicken it up. The whole family loved it.
I didn’t find this batter quite thick enough for our families liking so will change that next time. Omitted peppers, just a personal preference. We found it was a bit too spicy so will add less Chili next time, but overall absolutely delicious.
This was fabulous. Followed recipe exactly and it was perfect. Next time I will add more Ginger, not that it needs more, I just like more ginger. The meat cooked coated and cooked perfectly. Was great as leftovers. Just want to add, I have made this three times now, following the recipe. I have not had an issue at all with the amount of cornstarch, I think it is the perfect amount. Just follow the recipe in my opinion.
Great recipe! The only change we made was to lightly dust the beef strips with flour before dunking in the cornstarch/egg mixture. Then the "batter" sticks a wee bit better. Otherwise, very yummy and quick!
This has been my go-to ginger beef recipe for a long time, so thank you very much! The last two times I made this, I had so much trouble getting the batter to stick to the meat. I don't think I did anything different. Anybody have an idea what gives?
This was very tasty!! Will definitely make again. Added broccoli with the other veggies. Next time will dredge in cornstarch first then into the batter to make it more battered. I also doubled the sauce. I would also added the meat at the very and stir lightly to keep the meat more crispy.
Not sure if I did something wrong, but did not like the meat in this dish. It did not get crisp, found it to be tough and did not like the flavor. Grease taste really came through. Sauce and veggies were good.
Will definitely make this again. And I echo the reviewer who said "better than takeout"! I was preparing this for 2, when our college-age son stopped in (at dinnertime, naturally!) I only had little over a half-lb of beef, so I added to the veggies 1/2 cup each of chopped broccoli florets, snow peas and onion slivers (a mix of red and sweet white in lieu of green onions). I halved the cornstarch-egg mixture, because of the smaller amount of meat, and used only a sprinkling of pepper flakes, but followed the recipe to the letter for everything else. (Well, because of the onion, i stir-fried the veggies for more like 10 minutes.) Served with a hearty side of jasmine rice, we were all well satisfied with the sweet and savoury heat and variety of textures. It yielded enough for 3 adults, with even a fourth serving for the grateful student's lunch tomorrow!
Followed the recipe, but was too vinegary. The ingredients have white vinegar and rice vinegar. The instructions don’t mention the white vinegar? We added both vinegars and it was too strong. Is the recipe correct? Will try another recipe next time.
My only adjustment to this recipe was to marinade the beef in soya sauce and garlic first, then used a deep fryer for the beef. My family (even the picky 8 yo) really enjoyed this, but I thought it was a bit too sweet. Next time, I would use a little more soya sauce in the sauce, or less sugar. Otherwise, Yum!
Love this recipe. It is very versatile and I've used pork, beef, and chicken when I've used it. The biggest variation, other than meats, is that I season the corn starch mixture with salt, pepper, garlic powder, or whatever I feel at the time. Excellent and thanks for sharing
Made this tonight but substituted rice flour for cornstarch and tamarind for soy sauce. Served it with a Rice Ramen noodle chow mein and a gluten free sweet and sour chicken. It was perfect we have some left over we're going to try in tacos.
I tried this recipe and i definitely enjoy the outcome.
Personal issues i ran into was frying the beef to get it crispy.i also dont think i had enough ginger.
Issue i found with the recipe was that the batter was runny and if i used only 1 egg instead of 2 it would probably have made it thicker and more prone to sticking to the beef strips. But i will note the isse could have came from the inconsistent temps for my oil when cooking.
I also taste a lot of the rice vinegar in the finished product but i do not mind it. But I would be concerened if i was making it for someone else.
The sauce itself was also quite watery so i cooked it on high to thicken it up and got the desired result.
I am going to tweak the recipe to minimize the amount of rice vinegar, use 1 less egg to thicken the batter and maybe a little less water.
The flavour was perfect! It was very spicy!!! For my taste I would use 1/4 tbsp crushed peppers rather than a whole tbsp. But if you like hot spicy then the original is what you want. Also I cooked the beef in about 2 tbsp of oil simply stir frying in the coating.
Delicious flavour! Of course I added the spice for an extra kick and it was “husband approved” However, he hater for the strips made quite a mess of the oil and didn’t really coat the beef like I hoped it would (came off in the frying process) I will make it again and try some different fry methods ;)
I followed the recipe exactly, with the exception of frying the beef in batches in a wok using less oil. I did not have any problem with the cornstarch adhering to the beef. I put the cornstarch in a plastic bag and shook the beef. It was perfectly coated and crisp when cooked. Husband had been skeptical of the seasonings, especially the orange, but had to admit that this was a very good stir-fry. I will definitely make this again, but next time I will double de sauce and add more broccoli.
Husband really liked it, the rest of us thought it was ok. I don't think I had enough oil as the batter wasn't sticking, once I fixed that it got a bit better but when we put it in the sauce the batter soaked up the liquid and fell off, not sure what I did wrong. I also found it to have a bit too much ginger as i'm not a huge ginger fan but I do LOVE ginger beef. May give this recipe another try using the deep fryer next time and maybe dredge a bit differently.
Excellent recipe! I used the veggies that we had available in the frig since I didn't have any pepper and it was amazing. The sauce for this is what makes it. Perfect amount of sweet and spicy. I will be making this again. I did cut the dredging ingredients in half (cornstarch, water, and eggs) I used a pound roast and it was still to much. Just a FYI.
I used pork in stead of beef, as beef bothers my wife tum - tum! Followed the recipe from there out, and the results are amazing! Will 100% build this guidance again and again! Except I forgot to turn on rice cooker so waiting on rice! The fresh ginger was a "super" root as my sinuses have cleansed themselves of all the forest fires in BC this year! Thank You very much for this, bryan
This was a great dish with lots of flavor. Only change I would make is to reduce the red pepper flakes as my family found it overly spicy. I'll probably try half a tablespoon next time. Also, the method of covering meat with corn starch didn't work well for me, and instead of making meat crunchy, most of of the cornstarch just collected in bottom of marinating dish despite vigorous stirring. Will likely try to coat the meat with eggs and cornstarch separately next time without the water.
Labor intensive. I made the mistake of following the sequence as written. Next time I'll prepare all the vegetables, ginger, garlic before cooking the meat in oil, which was a messy chore. In the end to my shock (new to cooking) it was really great. I halved the red pepper flakes and it was just right, and I like spicy.
The sauce, veggies, and beef technique were spot on, but the beef needed some salt. Next time I'll slice it and season it, then give it some time to rest on a paper towel before putting it in the batter.
Yummy once I mixed in some chili garlic paste but was way too sweet even though I reduced the sugar to about 1/3 cup. Next time I 'll just add a tbsp or two. I also skipped the batter and lightly dredged in cornstarch and used way less oil. Next time I'm going to skip the cornstarch altogether. Overall, tasty but will modify more to suit our tastes.
Really great! After dipping the beef in the cornstarch mix, I also dragged it through a mix of flour, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder & ginger powder just for a little more flavour. Will be making this again!
Couple of issues. 1) The coating wasn’t crispy. Sloughed off. Next time I would add a panko bread crumbs for the crispy texture 2) A very heavy aftertaste. I served mine with rice which was better to cut it. Super easy to make though. Got to practice my knife work.
This recipe is fantastic! I made the recipe according to the directions except I didn't add any of the hot pepper flakes. My kids ate everything including all the veggies which is a rare feat in this house. I would be really interested to know if anyone has tried to deep fry the beef and how it turned out. Next time I may make extra sauce and cook it in a saucepan so that I can have extra sauce to drizzle over rice.
This was so good!! I will be making this again. Everyone loved it too! I made it just as the recipe says and I added the sesame oil to the oil when frying the beef like the author suggested. I served it over rice. Yumm!
