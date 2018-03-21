Brie and Mandarin Salad

2 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 0
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Mandarin and Brie cheese salad with macadamias and an orange and champagne dressing.

By Paula

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings


Directions

  • In a small saucepan, whisk together the champagne, orange juice and mustards. Bring to a boil for approximately 5 minutes, or until the mixture is reduced. Taste and add more mustard to suit your taste. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.

  • In a large bowl, toss together the salad greens, mandarin oranges, Brie and macadamias. Drizzle dressing on top and serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
228 calories; protein 9.7g; carbohydrates 9.3g; fat 16.1g; cholesterol 37.8mg; sodium 263.5mg. Full Nutrition
