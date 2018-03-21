Brie and Mandarin Salad
Mandarin and Brie cheese salad with macadamias and an orange and champagne dressing.
Mandarin and Brie cheese salad with macadamias and an orange and champagne dressing.
I fixed this for a dinner party with vegetarians and it was a hit. My husband did not like the dressing, but everyone else seemed to enjoy it.Read More
This was a nice salad. I didn't have champagne so I used extra virgin olive oil, a bit of sugar, 2 tsp of fresh lemon juice along with the other dressing ingredients listed on the recipe. I would probably make this again.Read More
I fixed this for a dinner party with vegetarians and it was a hit. My husband did not like the dressing, but everyone else seemed to enjoy it.
This was a nice salad. I didn't have champagne so I used extra virgin olive oil, a bit of sugar, 2 tsp of fresh lemon juice along with the other dressing ingredients listed on the recipe. I would probably make this again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections