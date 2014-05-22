Alaskan Peanut Butter Ice Cream Pie

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This has been our dessert of choice for family birthdays! The kids love to choose different flavors of ice cream. In fact, the youngest is 19 today and is having it still! Some favorite ice cream flavors are coffee and cookies and cream.

By MegNC

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine peanut butter and corn syrup in a bowl; heat in microwave until it can easily be stirred into a smooth mixture, 1 to 2 minutes.

  • Stir crushed cereal into the peanut butter mixture; spread into a pie plate to make a crust.

  • Spoon softened ice cream over the crust and smooth into a flat layer. Drizzle chocolate syrup over the ice cream layer.

  • Put pie in freezer and freeze until firm in the center, at least 30 minutes.

Per Serving:
847 calories; protein 17.2g; carbohydrates 89.5g; fat 47.3g; cholesterol 240mg; sodium 494.7mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

FrackFamily5 CA—>CT
Rating: 5 stars
08/16/2015
This was super easy. I made it with plain old chocolate because I have one boy who can't bear to try anything but chocolate. It was very good. That crust is delish. Cement-like but delish all the same.:). Read More
