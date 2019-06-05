BBQ Salmon in Butter Sauce

Rating: 4.43 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Our family's favorite salmon recipe.

By Dadburnit

prep:
10 mins
cook:
25 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 steaks
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat grill for medium heat.

  • Melt butter in a saucepan; stir onion, Worcestershire sauce, and paprika into the melted butter.

  • Arrange four squares of aluminum foil on a flat work surface. Place a salmon steak in the middle of each piece of foil. Roll edges toward the salmon to make miniature pans and pour about 1/4 of the butter sauce over each steak.

  • Carefully set 'pans' onto the hot grill and cook until the fish flakes easily with a fork, 20 to 25 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Can also be baked in oven at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 25 to 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
427 calories; protein 36.5g; carbohydrates 1.2g; fat 29.9g; cholesterol 156.2mg; sodium 210.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Most helpful positive review

Dadburnit
Rating: 5 stars
06/27/2014
I use one sheet of aluminum foil and roll up the edges to just contain the steaks rather than making four separate pans. This also works with just using a salmon fillet. Directions should say....Melt butter in a saucepan; stir in onion Worcestershire sauce and paprika into the melted butter and saute until onions are tansluscent. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
asha
Rating: 4 stars
06/08/2015
I just used one sheet of tin foil turned out great! The middle pieces of salmon did seem a bit dry though. Very good recipe! Read More
mel
Rating: 5 stars
07/19/2017
I did this on the stovetop in a frying pan came out great! Read More
Bryan Sharpe
Rating: 4 stars
01/23/2021
used one sheet of foil and added 1/2 tsp to the butter mix, came out great! Read More
edurrer
Rating: 4 stars
10/12/2015
I used 2 lb salmon (cut into 4 steaks) 1 cube of butter added dried parsley and garlic powder -- My 8 & 6 yr old sons Loved it! Read More
