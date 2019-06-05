BBQ Salmon in Butter Sauce
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 427.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 36.5g 73 %
carbohydrates: 1.2g
dietary fiber: 0.2g 1 %
sugars: 0.5g
fat: 29.9g 46 %
saturated fat: 12.3g 61 %
cholesterol: 156.2mg 52 %
vitamin a iu: 828IU 17 %
niacin equivalents: 15.7mg 121 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 19 %
vitamin c: 0.9mg 2 %
folate: 9.1mcg 2 %
calcium: 17.6mg 2 %
iron: 0.9mg 5 %
magnesium: 42.9mg 15 %
potassium: 529.8mg 15 %
sodium: 210.9mg 8 %
thiamin: 0.3mg 29 %
calories from fat: 269.4
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved