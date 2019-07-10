Balsamic Bleu Cheese Salad

1 of 20

Rating: 5 stars Yummy Yummy Yummy! This salad is great and has so many possibilities. I have made it with grilled chicken and grilled steak sliced thinly - and both were sensational! Another option is shrimp or crab. Once I was out of bleu cheese and I used feta and it was equally as good. I will make this again and again! 5 big stars. Helpful (20)

Rating: 5 stars Easy and quite good. Defintely a repeater. Use a good crumbled blue cheese. I added very thinly sliced red onion just a bit and thought it was a good option. Helpful (12)

Rating: 5 stars I've been making a similar salad to this for several years and I've been asked to bring it to potlucks. I only use mixed greens and don't use the lemon juice. However I do had a thin sliced apple (fuji gala etc). This really adds to the flavor. I do season the balsamic dressing with a little salt & pepper. EXCELENT!!! Helpful (6)

Rating: 3 stars Wonderful recipe...love bleu cheese but don't like all the fat of a creamy dressing...this works perfectly!! Have already used over and over. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Recipe Group selection of 11/19/11. I just made a test run as lunch for DD and me and we loved this so it will be on our Thanksgiving menu. I used white balsamic vinegar so there was no muddy look to the salad thjat you get with dark balsamic. The walnuts play off the bleu cheese wonderfully - thanks for a great new recipe. Helpful (4)

Rating: 3 stars Made for recipe group. This is an alright salad nothing wrong with it but nothing real special. I agree that the dressing left something to be desired... I would add a pinch of sugar I think. After my first couple of bites the dressing was a bit too intensely vinegary for me. Toasting the walnuts would be an improvement too. Still this is fine as a basic salad and I'll probably make it again adjusting the dressing a little. Helpful (4)

Rating: 3 stars Made this for Recipe Group and apparently we're in the minority but this was pretty boring for us. Hubby said it was too vinegary and I thought the dressing could use some more flavor (besides the flavor of vinegar). The salad part was good (what's not to like) but the dressing just didn't do it for us. Thanks for sharing. Helpful (3)

Rating: 4 stars Recipe Group Selection: 19 Nov. 2011. I really liked this salad but I LOVE bleu cheese. I made this in 2 individual bowls because I used feta cheese on my husbands (not a bleu cheese fan). I toasted the walnuts to bring out the flavor. The next time I make this I'll add dried cranberries green onion and maybe a little tomato. We both enjoyed the dressing - it is a little on the tart side. Thought this was a good selection this week. Helpful (3)