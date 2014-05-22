Nebraska's Best Steak Marinade

This is a quick and easy but delicious marinade for grilled steak.

By CookandBakeGirl

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
1 cup
Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk Worcestershire sauce, garlic salt, and chili powder together in a bowl.

Cook's Note:

Make one recipe of marinade per 18 ounces of steak you wish to grill.

Marinate steak at least 30 minutes before grilling.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
73 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 18g; fat 0.1g; sodium 1346mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Simple quick and adds good flavor.
Simple quick and adds good flavor.
T Barrows
Rating: 5 stars
04/22/2016
I made this with a few changes because I personally can't handle the "heat" of chili powder, so I some adjustments by using Paprika, garlic powder, and cumin. It was awesome, little strong on the Worceshire flavor but most of my family really liked it. I gave it 5 stars because the only family member that didn't like it was one that doesn't like any kind of marinade or sauce on his steak with the exception of a little salt and pepper. Read More
Helpful
(1)
