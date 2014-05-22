Nebraska's Best Steak Marinade
Servings Per Recipe: 3
Calories: 72.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.1g
carbohydrates: 18g 6 %
dietary fiber: 0.2g 1 %
sugars: 9.1g
fat: 0.1g
vitamin a iu: 202.5IU 4 %
niacin equivalents: 0.7mg 5 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 4 %
vitamin c: 12.1mg 20 %
folate: 7.8mcg 2 %
calcium: 98.9mg 10 %
iron: 4.9mg 27 %
magnesium: 13mg 5 %
potassium: 736.2mg 21 %
sodium: 1346mg 54 %
calories from fat: 0.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved