Seasoned Oyster Crackers
These are great for just about anything--salads, soups, snacking, in meat loaf, etc.
There are a whole load of variations on the ranch cracker theme on this web site that all basically involve a packet of dry ranch dip/dressing mix, dried dill, lemon pepper and garlic powder. Obviously, you're just going to add how much of the seasonings you like. I went with a lot of dill and garlic, and cut back on the lemon pepper. It takes a little playing around, but you'll end up with something you really like.
I have made this for years. My personal suggestion is 1 bag of oyster crackers, 1/2 c. of oil (I prefer Olive or Canola), and a whole package of the ranch dressing. Like others have said, play around with the spices -- I double all of them so the flavor stands out in salads, etc. After all ingredients are combined, I put them in a 325 oven for about 10-15 minutes. This helps the flavor to set and dry off some of the oil. When removed from the oven, place them on brown paper or parchment paper to let the remaining oil absorb. Store in an airtight container to keep them fresh. This is a favorite snack at my house, whether alone or in a salad. They are quick to make and fun to share.
These were a nice addition to my recent salad bar buffet.I sub'd 1/2 cup garlic flavored olive oil for the vegetable oil and used garlic powder instead of salt. Yummy! These are also great used in the Chex Party Mix. (I leave out the pretzels) Thanks Billie.
Here is a variation that our Bunco crowd and my grown children are addicted to. Combine 1 box Cheezit crackers, one box oyster crackers, 1 box Bugles, and one bag Snyders pretzel sticks broken in half. Mix together 1 cup canola oil, 2 packages Hidden Valley Ranch dressing mix, 2 T dill weed. Drizzle over cracker mixture and toss. No baking required and it is not greasy. The lady who made this the first time I had it used the cracker combination I have listed, but she said to use whatever snack items you prefer.
It works best if you drizzle the seasoned oil over the crackers while stirring them - otherwise the oil won't get distributed well.
Very tasty and unusual.
These came out great, I made them to take to a Reds game and they were perfect. I upped the ranch dressing--used the whole package for added flavor, and baked them for 7 mins at 325 to brown a bit. They were a huge hit!!
A very tasty snack - used only 1 bag of crackers and cut recipe in 1/2. Worked out fine. The big surprise was finding a very similar recipe printed on the back of the bag of oyster crackers!
I have used this recipe every Christmas since I was a child and lost it a couple of years ago - I'm thrilled to have it once again. It has always been my families' favorite holiday snack and makes a great party table item anytime of the year.
I've been making these since they were posted awhile back. Perfect snack while watching football on Sunday's. Love 'em. Too much!!!But boy are they GOOOOD.
I have been making this for years. My kids love them for snacking on for movie night. They put them in everything. Tomato soup. In a salad. Even on top of veggies they are too found of. Easy to make but hard to keep around.
Another slight version is mix crackers, oil, dry ranch dressing, PLUS 1T.Cayenne pepper and 1T Red Pepper Flakes! So Good. Last a little bit longer because you can not eat them as fast. But you keep going back for more. (I use 2 packets of the Ranch Dressing)
A guy I used to work with brought these to work one Christmas season. His sister would make them for us every year. Wow....they were addictive! He didn't know how they were made but I knew there was dill weed, garlic and oil. I found this recipe and know I've stumbled upon this favorite snack cracker. I make them a few times a year. A Perfect snack!
this is great...I never thought about using oster crackers...I make pretty much the same thing usind chex cereal and pretzels.
A favorite snack of mine since I was a little kid. This one is perfect!
I used my own homemade dry ranch seasoning mix and instead of garlic salt, I used garlic powder. A full teaspoon, actually. I did bake these, just like I would with Chex Mix. 250 degrees for about 45 minutes, stirring every 15 minutes. Perfect! Great quick snack.
My grandmother used to make these and I lost the recipe years ago...I am SO happy to have found this again, they are a great snack any time of year!! Thanks Bschaffler!!** Note: I baked them as I'd never done it before and I really thought it took away from the intensity of the flavors.
These are delicious! I have been just snacking on them but can't wait to top salads and soups with them too! My toddler loves them too! Thanks!
Been making these for years and we always love them.
We started a Christmas luncheon for a woman's club with demitasse cups of tomato/beef bouillion with a few of these seasoned oyster crackers on the side. A big hit with everyone.
I really like this combo of seasonings, especially with the addition of some red pepper flakes. I will try these again sometime and bake them. I am sure they are good either way. Thank you!
I used a packet of Italian dressing mix by mistake, and they were still yummy! When I saw that I had grabbed the wrong dressing packet, I just omitted the dillweed and lemon pepper and added a pinch or two of salt. I guess the recipe is versatile as well! LOL
My family loved these simple and quick to make.
I've been making oyster crackers for years, and this recipe never ceases to impress! I pack them in my fiance's lunch, I set them out at parties, and I offer them to my fiance's son and his friends when they gather here. Everybody loves them!
These are great as a snack or side... my kids are crazy for them... I recently substituted pretzel grids and they are wonderful as well!
Most call for a full packet of the ranch per. and this time I had on thing or ranch and 3 bags or crackers... so this worked out fine... i halved the oil and didn't have lemon pepper and it turned out just fine!
This was good, but left a greasy feeling in my mouth. I made it again the same way but baked it in the oven at 300 for about 20 minutes, stirring twice. That helped the crackers absorb the oil and didn't taste so oily. I also used only one pk of oyster crackers & made up the difference with pretzels & cheezits. Very good that way!
Made with Fiesta Ranch packet instead of regular ranch and didn't need any additional spices. Thanks!
These are a great snack!
My mom used to make these for almost EVERY party or gathering when I was younger. I loved them then, and now my boys are gaining a love for them too!
We love this recipe and have made it for years. In a busy home, we've always made this in the microwave. You simply place the crackers covered with the season in the microwave for three minutes, stopping it ever minute to stir. Then serve them warm or place them on paper towels to cool off before placing them in an air-tight container.
great!! i used Milissa's recommendations of using 1/2 cup of canola oil and baked them. i made another batch but didn't bake them.. the baked ones turned out better (per my 16 year old son).. the rest of us liked them all.. wil make again..
So easy, so economical, keeps well. Family & friends can't get enough ! !
Very good, and very easy. My 6 year old made this by herself, and it is awesome!!!!
I use a whole box of inexpensive saltines, add cayanne pepper, and creole seasoning vs the lemon pepper. Then I put the crackers in a 1 gallon container with an airtight lid . Whisk the rest together and pour over the crackers. Put the lid on tight and lay the container on its side and roll it around, let it sit for a few days rolling the container whenever I see it. Wonderful with Chili!!!! Good with Tuna or Chicken Salad as well!
It's a great recipe, but these HAVE TO BE BAKED! My mother put them on a low heat in the oven, around 200 or so. Put them in a big, oven-safe bowl (or a cookie sheet if it's all you have). Every 15 minutes stir them around, do this for 1 hour. And there you go! The flavor just melts into the crackers, so much yummier!!! **if you don't have dill, substitute with some lemon juice
Instead of using veggie oil, I used Orville Redennbacher's Popcorn Butter (yes this is NOT low fat) and added McCormicks "Old Bay" Seasioning (a Maryland tradition). Another version - use the popcorn butter and any flavoring like ranch, dill or lemon pepper seasonsons - cook as directed.
I made these for my kids and they were gone before the end of the day. Soo addictive, I couldn't keep from snacking on them myself.
1 C. oil,1 pkg hidden valley Dressing,1/2 tsp. garlic powder,1/4 tsp. lemon pepper,1/4 tsp. dill weed,2 pkgs. oyster crackers. I preheat the oven to 200,then I mix the oil,dressing garlic powder,lemon pepper,dill weed,then toss them to the crackers,spread them out on a jelly roll pan,turn off oven,leave them in the oven for about 1 hour.
Has anyone made these using real butter? Or half butter /half oil? M even thinking ?? browned butter?? ?? ?? ??
I've made these several times before, but I bake them on a cookie sheet @200 degrees for an hour, stirring every 15 minutes. Everyone that has tased them has asked me for the recipe!
Great recipe. I have made it for several years. It’s always a hit!
This oil and seasoning mixture is also great when poured over a box of broken up sourdough pretzels. Bake at 200 for one hour, stirring every 15 minutes.
This is a favorite of my daughters. It is simple and travels well. I put the mixture in a paper bag and set that on top of a folded paper bag in a cookie sheet. Leave it overnight so all the flavors soak in. Then I put it in airtight containers.
Very good and SUPER easy and quick.
I left out lemon pepper. I also make them in a paper bag and let them sit for awhile to absorb some of the oil. They are awesome! I've already made 2 batches and getting ready to make another. My family and friends love them!
This recipe has been a part of our family for more than 30 yrs and we all love it! I have experimented and added cayenne pepper or crushed red pepper flakes for that added little punch! Fantastic!! If I don't have oyster crackers on hand I use regular saltines....works great!
My SIL introduced me to these. The only difference is, you should bake them after the coated. The little baking (to golden brown) makes a difference & the whole family LOVES them
These are scrumptious! They are good on soup or salad, or just by themselves!
