Seasoned Oyster Crackers

4.7
56 Ratings
  • 5 46
  • 4 5
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

These are great for just about anything--salads, soups, snacking, in meat loaf, etc.

Recipe by Billie

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
24 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, toss together the crackers and oil until completely coated. Add dressing mix, lemon pepper, dill and salt and toss until evenly covered. Store in a zip lock bag or other air tight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
211 calories; protein 2.3g; carbohydrates 18.5g; fat 14.1g; sodium 623.3mg. Full Nutrition
