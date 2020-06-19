Pomegranate Grenadine

This rich, tawny syrup will elevate your cocktails from 'pretty in pink' to 'pretty spectacular'. Shop around for pomegranate juice! There are a few options for 100% unsweetened juices, and I haven't had bad results at any price point.

Recipe by T Edward Foster

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine 3 cups pomegranate juice and sugar together in a saucepan; heat to 244 degrees F (118 degrees C) or until a small amount of mixture dropped into cold water forms a firm ball. Remove saucepan from heat and cover with a lid; let cool until pan is cool enough to touch. Stir remaining 1 cup pomegranate juice into mixture. Refrigerate.

Cook's Note:

Syrup is being reduced by 2/3. If you can't temp it, you can reduce the syrup to 8 fluid ounces for the same result.

