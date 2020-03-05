Asian Style Soy Burger
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 264.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 21.1g 42 %
carbohydrates: 5.8g 2 %
dietary fiber: 0.5g 2 %
sugars: 3.7g
fat: 16.8g 26 %
saturated fat: 6.3g 31 %
cholesterol: 68.5mg 23 %
vitamin a iu: 149.9IU 3 %
niacin equivalents: 7.7mg 60 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 16 %
vitamin c: 2.9mg 5 %
folate: 17.1mcg 4 %
calcium: 22.3mg 2 %
iron: 2.1mg 11 %
magnesium: 20.2mg 7 %
potassium: 296.4mg 8 %
sodium: 641.3mg 26 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 5 %
calories from fat: 151
