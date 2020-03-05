Asian Style Soy Burger

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Soy sauce, sesame oil, green onion, and spices bring incredible flavor to grilled hamburgers.

By Kikkoman

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine all ingredients with ground beef* in a bowl and mix well. Shape burger patties and grill burger following your favorite method.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
264 calories; protein 21.1g; carbohydrates 5.8g; fat 16.8g; cholesterol 68.5mg; sodium 641.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Jeanna Brown
Rating: 4 stars
11/03/2018
Very juicy and flavorful--will make again! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022