Teriyaki Ginger Salmon Marinade

Grated fresh ginger root and brown sugar mixed with a prepared teriyaki sauce makes a tangy marinade for salmon or other seafood steaks.

By Kikkoman

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine Kikkoman Teriyaki Marinade & Sauce, brown sugar, and grated ginger root. Pour mixture over salmon* in a large sealable bag. Marinate for 30 minutes, turning bag over once. Grill following your favorite method.

Tips

*Will accommodate up to 4 fish steaks (halibut, mahi mahi, salmon, striped bass or tuna)

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
358 calories; protein 39.3g; carbohydrates 12.7g; fat 14.6g; cholesterol 115.5mg; sodium 1919.6mg. Full Nutrition
