Asian Fiesta Chicken Marinade

Here's a zesty marinade for grilled chicken with lemon juice and soy sauce, garlic and cilantro.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Combine Kikkoman Soy Sauce, lemon juice, garlic, cilantro, olive oil, onion powder, and black pepper. Mix well.

  • Place chicken in marinade and marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours or overnight. Grill following your favorite method. Serve with your favorite salsa.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
513 calories; protein 55.7g; carbohydrates 4.2g; fat 29.9g; cholesterol 131.8mg; sodium 1377.7mg. Full Nutrition
