Asian Fiesta Chicken Marinade
Here's a zesty marinade for grilled chicken with lemon juice and soy sauce, garlic and cilantro.
This was a pretty good marinade. I got mine marinated for about 4 hours and suggest just going with the overnight, I really think the flavors would sink in better. Served mine sliced up and on a salad :)
This recipe was really good. Only changes I made were out of neccesity. I didn't have fresh cilantro so I used Knorr Cilantro boullion cubes. I didn't have fresh garlic but some already chopped garlic in a jar. oh and I used vegetable oil instead of Olive oil. I only marinaded it for about an hour but the flavor was so good and the chicken was really tender. I did add a bit of salt to the marinade, but you dont have to.....
great marinade for just about anything... Not too strong and not too weak.
This recipe is wildly delicious! I love Cilantro so used a lot. The only change I'd make is to use my favorite pepper, which is Smoked. The unique flavors blend perfectly & it flavors the meat intensely. Love this one
Good flavor, the whole family enjoyed it on some grilled boneless skinless chicken thighs. We marinated it for about 7-8 hours. It was a great recipe using things we generally already have on hand.
I omitted the cilantro because I don't care for it. I put everything else in a quart-sized ziplock bag and shook it up to marinate it. I then left the bag in the fridge over night. The next day I emptied 1/2 of the marinade into a bowl, added half of a chopped onion and baked the remaining marinade and chicken on 350 for about 20 minutes. Absolutely delicious!! Next time I'll put this over white rice. Yum!
Great recipe! Love finding new ways to use fresh cilantro!??
Easy and good everytime!
Tasty and quick! I did this for a stir fry and it worked perfectly! My boyfriend gave it two thumbs up.
Delicious I will definitely use this marinade again it has a great tangy flavor . . Loved it