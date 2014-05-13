Sesame Vegetable Stir-Fry

Not particularly inspired or creative, but quite good just the same. As the Japanese steak houses do, I gave this a a plop of butter and a squeeze of lemon to finish. Oh...and I used FAR less soy sauce than specified; just a few shakes'll do ya.
This will be a weekly dish made in my kitchen!
I used all I had in the fridge which was not the same as it called for, however it was great with just the garlic, soy sauce and sesame seeds . Use green onions, cabbage, peppers, broccoli and mushrooms.
This recipe was quite yummy. We ate it with rice. I wouldnt add the onion next time or if i did i would only use half and chop it up small. I didnt pre-cook the broccoli or snow peas as we like our veggies with more of a crunch. Though i did stir fry it for a lot longer then 2 min. I really liked it!
Drizzled soy sauce rather than 1/4 cup and it was terrific
Very tasty! I added baby corn. Next time I’ll continue with the baby corn and also add water chestnuts!
For something as simple as this, it was filling and quite good. As written, the recipe is just good, not great. But it’s so easy to make your own. I’ve been making this recipe for years now and every time it’s slightly different. My base recipe is this exactly like this one except I use 2 scrambled eggs, red pepper flakes and a bit of fish sauce. We serve in rice and add meat if we have it.
Was too salty for us I would cut back on the soy sauce. I will fix it again just adjust for the salt (and I like salt).
made it with vermicelli done in ginger garlic paste. it turned out fantastic
I cut the sesame oil back to 1 tbs and it still was overpowering. Step one says to blanch the broccoli and snow peas and step two has you adding them to the wok at different times? Before serving I tasted the dish and it needed something so I added 1 tsp of rice wine vinegar. I probably won't make this again.