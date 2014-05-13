Sesame Vegetable Stir-Fry

1 of 39

Rating: 4 stars Not particularly inspired or creative, but quite good just the same. As the Japanese steak houses do, I gave this a a plop of butter and a squeeze of lemon to finish. Oh...and I used FAR less soy sauce than specified; just a few shakes'll do ya. Helpful (27)

Rating: 5 stars This will be a weekly dish made in my kitchen! Helpful (8)

Rating: 4 stars I used all I had in the fridge which was not the same as it called for, however it was great with just the garlic, soy sauce and sesame seeds . Use green onions, cabbage, peppers, broccoli and mushrooms. Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars This recipe was quite yummy. We ate it with rice. I wouldnt add the onion next time or if i did i would only use half and chop it up small. I didnt pre-cook the broccoli or snow peas as we like our veggies with more of a crunch. Though i did stir fry it for a lot longer then 2 min. I really liked it! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Drizzled soy sauce rather than 1/4 cup and it was terrific Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars Very tasty! I added baby corn. Next time I’ll continue with the baby corn and also add water chestnuts! Helpful (1)

Rating: 4 stars For something as simple as this, it was filling and quite good. As written, the recipe is just good, not great. But it’s so easy to make your own. I’ve been making this recipe for years now and every time it’s slightly different. My base recipe is this exactly like this one except I use 2 scrambled eggs, red pepper flakes and a bit of fish sauce. We serve in rice and add meat if we have it. Helpful (1)

Rating: 3 stars Was too salty for us I would cut back on the soy sauce. I will fix it again just adjust for the salt (and I like salt).

Rating: 4 stars made it with vermicelli done in ginger garlic paste. it turned out fantastic