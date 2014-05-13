Sesame Vegetable Stir-Fry

Rating: 4.22 stars
32 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 12
  • 4 star values: 15
  • 3 star values: 5
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Broccoli, snow peas, red onion, and bell pepper are stir-fried in sesame oil and seasoned with soy sauce and sesame seeds.

By Kikkoman

Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Trim broccoli leaving 1 inch of stem. Cut the remaining stems into small slices. Place broccoli and snow peas in a saucepan of boiling water and cook for 1 minute, drain and rinse immediately with cold water then drain well and set aside.

  • Heat a large wok or large skillet over high heat. Add sesame oil, blanched broccoli and snow peas, red onion, red bell pepper, and garlic. Stir-fry for 1 minute. Add the snow peas, soy sauce and stir-fry 1 minute longer. Remove from heat and stir in sesame seeds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
191 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 16.9g; fat 11.4g; sodium 1258.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (39)

Most helpful positive review

naples34102
Rating: 4 stars
09/15/2014
Not particularly inspired or creative, but quite good just the same. As the Japanese steak houses do, I gave this a a plop of butter and a squeeze of lemon to finish. Oh...and I used FAR less soy sauce than specified; just a few shakes'll do ya. Read More
Most helpful critical review

Bren
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
02/12/2018
I cut the sesame oil back to 1 tbs and it still was overpowering. Step one says to blanch the broccoli and snow peas and step two has you adding them to the wok at different times? Before serving I tasted the dish and it needed something so I added 1 tsp of rice wine vinegar. I probably won't make this again. Read More
Irockmyownstyle
Rating: 5 stars
08/28/2014
This will be a weekly dish made in my kitchen! Read More
Kristin
Rating: 4 stars
01/05/2015
I used all I had in the fridge which was not the same as it called for, however it was great with just the garlic, soy sauce and sesame seeds . Use green onions, cabbage, peppers, broccoli and mushrooms. Read More
FarmMom
Rating: 4 stars
01/08/2016
This recipe was quite yummy. We ate it with rice. I wouldnt add the onion next time or if i did i would only use half and chop it up small. I didnt pre-cook the broccoli or snow peas as we like our veggies with more of a crunch. Though i did stir fry it for a lot longer then 2 min. I really liked it! Read More
ShueJJ
Rating: 5 stars
10/20/2014
Drizzled soy sauce rather than 1/4 cup and it was terrific Read More
mbsebs
Rating: 5 stars
09/30/2020
Very tasty! I added baby corn. Next time I’ll continue with the baby corn and also add water chestnuts! Read More
Cindy
Rating: 4 stars
06/27/2019
For something as simple as this, it was filling and quite good. As written, the recipe is just good, not great. But it’s so easy to make your own. I’ve been making this recipe for years now and every time it’s slightly different. My base recipe is this exactly like this one except I use 2 scrambled eggs, red pepper flakes and a bit of fish sauce. We serve in rice and add meat if we have it. Read More
Kris
Rating: 3 stars
09/27/2017
Was too salty for us I would cut back on the soy sauce. I will fix it again just adjust for the salt (and I like salt). Read More
Arushi Kaushal
Rating: 4 stars
12/13/2014
made it with vermicelli done in ginger garlic paste. it turned out fantastic Read More
Bren
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
02/12/2018
I cut the sesame oil back to 1 tbs and it still was overpowering. Step one says to blanch the broccoli and snow peas and step two has you adding them to the wok at different times? Before serving I tasted the dish and it needed something so I added 1 tsp of rice wine vinegar. I probably won't make this again. Read More
