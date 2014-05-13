Roasted Brined Brussels Sprouts

8 Ratings
  • 5 4
  • 4 2
  • 3 0
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

A brining solution with soy sauce and sugar brings out all the flavor of these crisp but tender roasted Brussels sprouts.

By Kikkoman

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Trim stems and remove wilted leaves from Brussels sprouts; rinse under cold water. In a large bowl, combine the water, salt, sugar, and soy sauce, stirring until all of the sugar and salt have dissolved. Add sprouts to the brine mixture (make sure they are submerged). Brine for 1 hour.

    Advertisement

  • Drain the Brussels sprouts, do not rinse. Toss the sprouts with olive oil and black pepper. Bake in an uncovered baking dish for 35 to 40 minutes, until crisp on the outside and tender on the inside, or desired doneness.

Tips

*May substitute Gluten Free Soy Sauce

The nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the brine ingredients. The actual amount of the brine consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
118 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 18.3g; fat 4.3g; sodium 4951.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022