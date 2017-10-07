Easy Pizza Fondue

This is one of my kids' favorite meals, and it's incredibly simple and quick. You can add a little beef bouillon for a beefier taste. Serve with French bread or breadsticks. Dip bread directly into the pot or ladle into bowls to serve.

By Doug

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Heat olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Saute onion in hot oil until soft and translucent, 4 to 6 minutes.

  • Heat a large pot over medium-high heat. Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease.

  • Stir beef, onion, and pizza sauce together in the same pot over medium-high heat. Add mozzarella cheese and Cheddar cheese one handful at a time, stirring until cheeses melt into the fondue before adding the next handfuls. Ladle fondue into bowls.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
428 calories; protein 31.4g; carbohydrates 16.8g; fat 25.2g; cholesterol 97.4mg; sodium 1220.5mg. Full Nutrition
