Easy Pizza Fondue

This is one of my kids' favorite meals, and it's incredibly simple and quick. You can add a little beef bouillon for a beefier taste. Serve with French bread or breadsticks. Dip bread directly into the pot or ladle into bowls to serve.
On a recent "all about me" page that my son brought home from school, this is what he listed as his favorite food! It is delicious and fun to eat. I do reduce the amount of ground beef used, as it can get almost too thick for dipping.
On a recent "all about me" page that my son brought home from school, this is what he listed as his favorite food! It is delicious and fun to eat. I do reduce the amount of ground beef used, as it can get almost too thick for dipping.
I made this for a fondue party and it was a hit. Barely had any left overs to bring home. I did put about half the meat the recipe asked for like one of the previous reviews mentioned to make it a little more dipable.
Advertisement
Review this recipe
Success!
Thanks for adding your feedback.
Your photo is being processed. If it doesn't appear after 10 minutes, try refreshing the page.
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.