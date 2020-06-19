Top Ramen® Salad

43 Ratings
  • 5 24
  • 4 14
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This ramen noodle salad is light and crunchy. It's excellent with BBQ chicken. This recipe is from my mother-in-law and has been a family favorite for years.

By Nicole Burnham

Gallery
1 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Salad:
Dressing:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Spread ramen noodles, sunflower seeds, and almonds onto a baking sheet.

    Advertisement

  • Bake noodle mixture in the preheated oven until fragrant and toasted, 10 to 15 minutes. Set aside to cool to room temperature.

  • Combine coleslaw mix and green onions in a large bowl; sprinkle cooled noodle mixture over the top.

  • To make the dressing: Whisk olive oil, reserved ramen seasoning packets, vinegar, sugar, and black pepper together in a bowl until smooth. Pour dressing over coleslaw mixture and toss to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
450 calories; protein 9.9g; carbohydrates 34.9g; fat 31.1g; cholesterol 6.1mg; sodium 323.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 05/30/2022