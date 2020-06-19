Top Ramen® Salad
This ramen noodle salad is light and crunchy. It's excellent with BBQ chicken. This recipe is from my mother-in-law and has been a family favorite for years.
I have been making and eating this salad for years. This is a good recipe to start, but don't be afraid to try other flavors of Raman. Also, try adding more veggies. Broccoli slaw works well alone or with the coleslaw, chop up some celery for more crunch. Diced peppers, cucumber, radishes, etc. I think you get the point. Use whatever you like to eat. The other variable is the vinegar. There are many different flavors of vinegar. If you are like me, you will never eat the same salad twice.Read More
Not sweet enough. Had tried another recipe for this salad and found it much more Asian tasting. The vegetable and topping mixture was very good, but the dressing was lacking. Won't make again.Read More
Add sesame oil to the dressing instead of regular for flavor
I have made this for years, but I add a can of drained mandarin oranges and one pound of chicken tenders, chopped into bite size and sauteed to make it a meal instead of a side dish. I also use apple cider vinegar vs white and the Oriental Flavor Ramen Noodles vs the Chicken Flavor. Always a hit!
Simple salad to put together, but, very flavorful. The topping of ramen noodles, sesame seeds, & almonds gave it a nice crunch. The only thing I didn't like was that it was slightly oily. Other than that a very tasty salad.
Made this just as stated. I felt something was missing . I tried some low sodium soy sauce and increased sugar to 3 Tbs. Much better. Will def make again. My company liked it too
I used rice wine vinegar instead and added some soy sauce. Cut back on the oil as well.
This is always a favorite whenever I make it. It’s cool, crunchy and delicious.
Easy and delicious ! I will be making this often!
Add mandarin oranges and sesame oil or use Annie's shirataki mushroom dressing instead! Really good!
Go to recipe for potluck at work. My co-workers ask for this often
Very easy, delicious and a real crowd pleaser; have made numerous times!
LOVE this summer salad!!! So easy and it's delicious! I forgot to get almonds so I used walnuts instead and tossed in a handful of dried cranberries. It was a big hit with my family!!! Even better the next day!
The salad part was good but the dressing was lacking. I think the white vinegar needs changed and there was too much dressing for the 1 bag of slaw. I may make it again but not this exact recipe.
I used 4 T cider vinegar and equal amounts of sugar. Much better . Don't add the crunch in until right before serving.
very good indeed!
I loved this recipe.
The dressing was bland, the sugar, oil, vinegar ratio is way off and in researching other recipes I found you’re supposed to add the flavor packets from the noodles to the dressing.
Just follow the recipe! Gosh!
Make it just like the recipe reads... it's very good!
Used vegetable oil instead of olive oil. Much lighter and this is an excellent recipe!
Love this! I add Worcestershire Sauce to the dressing for a little tang!
I loved this but my husband thought it was too oily - next time I will try with less sesame oil.
I made it according to the recipe. It wasn't as sweet as other top ramen salads I've had previously. I'll keep looking for another recipe.
This is a flavorful salad. I like to make it with the oriental ramen packet. Also I make it the night before so it absorbs the flavors
I have used a lot better recipes for this. This one didn't have much taste, didn't really like it. I think it is better with beef flavor. Would not make it this way again.
less oil,more sugar, added soy sauce
Made this for Christmas. I was afraid to make it ahead of time or it would become mushy but it was very good the next day. The first day the ramen and almonds were crunchy giving it a good taste. I didn't use the green onions. The next day it was still very good even though the noodles were soft. It had all marinated and was delicious. I used apple vinegar instead of white vinegar. Will definitely make again
I love this stuff! Have been making for nearly 20 years, but I lost my recipe a few years back. After finding this recipe for it I was reminded of how I used to make mine. When making the dressing I used sesame oil instead of olive and seasoned rice vinegar instead of white vinegar. In my opinion, in results in a more Asian flavored salad.
This is great! I use Splenda instead of sugar!
