Coconut Oil Coffee

Rating: 4 stars I left out the butter and added a tsp of sugar per cup of coffee. I liked the light coconut taste and the thin layer of foam. If you use a blender you should use one with a lid that screws on or wait until the coffee is cooler. The steam will force the lid off otherwise. Helpful (32)

Rating: 5 stars I "get" this recipe. You are starting out your day with healthy fats for your brain. We have been using ghee in our coffee but this is awesome blended with coconut oil. You don't need sugar and cream this is delicious as is! Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars I was very skeptical until I tried it and wow it was exactly like a latte. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars Like others have stated this coffee is great and hard to imagine that adding coconut oil and butter create something so good. Until I made it myself and drank a cup I too was skeptical. The coconut oil and butter add just enough sweetness lighten the color and create a delicate foamy topping. If you try really hard to taste coconut oil or butter you can detect a slight hint but only because you know it's in there. Coconut oils vary in flavor with some having a very prominent coconut flavor and others none I used a coconut oil with a prominent coconut flavor and my coffee still tasted like coffee. Better to go "lighter" on the measurements of coconut oil and butter than to go "heavy" so best to measure and not eye the amounts. I would make this again in a heartbeat! THANKS for sharing such a unique and delicious way to drink coffee. Helpful (15)

Rating: 5 stars OH.MY.GOODNESS! This was devine! I made it using my Cuisinart Smart Stick instead of a blender! Just like a latte! I also added a sprinkle of Stevia. Helpful (11)

Rating: 5 stars I loved this! The foam was great and the flavor rich! Please note: Any one expecting a sweet St rbucks drink will be seriously disappointed. So sip with an open mind;o) With that said if you want to sweeten it I suggest you do so before combining with other ingredients. Blend it add the butter & oil and blend as directed. I added cinnamon after the fact and it did not blend at all. I loved it just the same though. Enjoy! Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I have been drinking this with only a tsp of organic virgin coconut oil and about 1.5 tsp from-grass-fed-cows butter. Love it. The hardest part was giving up the morning sugar! (I hated the taste of stevia in this.) I add some cinnamon powder before blending. During the hot summer months I even add ice and protein powder for a super creamy coffee smoothie. Helpful (7)

Rating: 4 stars I loved the flavor and creaminess of this recipe! I only used a tablespoon of cold pressed coconut oil in Sumatran coffee and found it added sufficient richness and sweetness. Thanks for the idea! Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars Love this but make sure you add a little vanilla extract sugar and cut down the amount of butter Helpful (4)