Coconut Oil Coffee

Rating: 4.14 stars
51 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 30
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 2

Perhaps Oliver Wendell Holmes was sipping coconut oil coffee when he said, 'The morning cup of coffee has an exhilaration about it which the cheering influence of the afternoon or evening cup of tea cannot be expected to reproduce.' This blend of coconut oil and unsalted, grass-fed organic butter in your coffee is definitely something to write about!

By The Gruntled Gourmand

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
3 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Blend coffee, coconut oil, and butter together in a blender until oil and butter are melted and coffee is frothy.

    Advertisement

Tips

Cook's Notes:

Use unsalted grass-fed butter. Preheat your blender with hot water to make sure your coffee doesn't start out cold.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
224 calories; protein 0.4g; fat 25.6g; cholesterol 30.5mg; sodium 6.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (53)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Melicious
Rating: 4 stars
07/01/2014
I left out the butter and added a tsp of sugar per cup of coffee. I liked the light coconut taste and the thin layer of foam. If you use a blender you should use one with a lid that screws on or wait until the coffee is cooler. The steam will force the lid off otherwise. Read More
Helpful
(32)

Most helpful critical review

GG123
Rating: 3 stars
07/04/2014
Don't think I'll ever make this again. Really should give this 2 1/2 stars. Maybe my coffee wasn't strong enough because it just tasted like oily coconut. Read More
Helpful
(4)
51 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 30
  • 4 star values: 7
  • 3 star values: 7
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 2
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Melicious
Rating: 4 stars
07/01/2014
I left out the butter and added a tsp of sugar per cup of coffee. I liked the light coconut taste and the thin layer of foam. If you use a blender you should use one with a lid that screws on or wait until the coffee is cooler. The steam will force the lid off otherwise. Read More
Helpful
(32)
House of Aqua
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
01/10/2016
I "get" this recipe. You are starting out your day with healthy fats for your brain. We have been using ghee in our coffee but this is awesome blended with coconut oil. You don't need sugar and cream this is delicious as is! Read More
Helpful
(21)
INGY90
Rating: 5 stars
06/25/2014
I was very skeptical until I tried it and wow it was exactly like a latte. Read More
Helpful
(21)
Advertisement
Linda
Rating: 5 stars
11/01/2014
Like others have stated this coffee is great and hard to imagine that adding coconut oil and butter create something so good. Until I made it myself and drank a cup I too was skeptical. The coconut oil and butter add just enough sweetness lighten the color and create a delicate foamy topping. If you try really hard to taste coconut oil or butter you can detect a slight hint but only because you know it's in there. Coconut oils vary in flavor with some having a very prominent coconut flavor and others none I used a coconut oil with a prominent coconut flavor and my coffee still tasted like coffee. Better to go "lighter" on the measurements of coconut oil and butter than to go "heavy" so best to measure and not eye the amounts. I would make this again in a heartbeat! THANKS for sharing such a unique and delicious way to drink coffee. Read More
Helpful
(15)
MIKESPRINCESS2
Rating: 5 stars
12/04/2014
OH.MY.GOODNESS! This was devine! I made it using my Cuisinart Smart Stick instead of a blender! Just like a latte! I also added a sprinkle of Stevia. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Cathy Van den Burg
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2014
I loved this! The foam was great and the flavor rich! Please note: Any one expecting a sweet St rbucks drink will be seriously disappointed. So sip with an open mind;o) With that said if you want to sweeten it I suggest you do so before combining with other ingredients. Blend it add the butter & oil and blend as directed. I added cinnamon after the fact and it did not blend at all. I loved it just the same though. Enjoy! Read More
Helpful
(10)
Advertisement
Elizabeth Martinez
Rating: 5 stars
09/28/2015
I have been drinking this with only a tsp of organic virgin coconut oil and about 1.5 tsp from-grass-fed-cows butter. Love it. The hardest part was giving up the morning sugar! (I hated the taste of stevia in this.) I add some cinnamon powder before blending. During the hot summer months I even add ice and protein powder for a super creamy coffee smoothie. Read More
Helpful
(7)
graykamirat
Rating: 4 stars
09/17/2014
I loved the flavor and creaminess of this recipe! I only used a tablespoon of cold pressed coconut oil in Sumatran coffee and found it added sufficient richness and sweetness. Thanks for the idea! Read More
Helpful
(6)
Sandy Petrut
Rating: 5 stars
09/13/2014
Love this but make sure you add a little vanilla extract sugar and cut down the amount of butter Read More
Helpful
(4)
GG123
Rating: 3 stars
07/04/2014
Don't think I'll ever make this again. Really should give this 2 1/2 stars. Maybe my coffee wasn't strong enough because it just tasted like oily coconut. Read More
Helpful
(4)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022