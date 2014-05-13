Fresh Cherry Tomato Relish

Rating: 4.21 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

Here's the idea: we take the liquid produced by marinating fresh cherry tomatoes in salt, pepper and vinegar, and strain it into a pan. We then take this already delicious juice, and make it even more so by reducing it over heat. This intensified liquid is poured back into the tomatoes and we have a great fresh tomato relish that we can use to top grilled meat, chicken, or fish.

By Chef John

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
5 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir tomatoes, olive oil, red wine vinegar, garlic, salt, and pepper together in a bowl. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate until flavors blend and juice accumulates, about 30 minutes.

  • Strain accumulated juices into a small skillet and transfer tomatoes back to the bowl. Cook juices over medium heat until liquid reduces and sauce has a syrup-like consistency, 2 to 3 minutes. Pour sauce back over tomatoes into bowl and stir.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
68 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 5.4g; fat 5.3g; sodium 407.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (14)

Most helpful positive review

Jill F
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2015
I made this tonight because I wanted something simple to use up my abundance of cherry tomatoes. I'm not one to follow recipes exactly, but I tried on this one. My husband grilled salmon and we put this over it. It was a winner! Will definitely make this again. Next time will try with steak. Read More
Helpful
(6)

Most helpful critical review

Deb Mills
Rating: 2 stars
07/21/2020
I tried this again for the second time since I have an over abundance of cherry tomatoes. I wanted to see if it was better a second time but I had the same result. Not much juice at all and not as much flavor as one would think. I ended up dumping all the marinated tomatoes into the pan with the small amount of juice they made and sautéing them altogether in the hopes for some juice and flavor. It was... meh. Read More
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Jill F
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2015
I made this tonight because I wanted something simple to use up my abundance of cherry tomatoes. I'm not one to follow recipes exactly, but I tried on this one. My husband grilled salmon and we put this over it. It was a winner! Will definitely make this again. Next time will try with steak. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Steve E
Rating: 5 stars
06/18/2020
I used balsamic vinegar and added a little bit more vinegar and oil than the recipe called for. I let the mixture sit in the fridge for 2 hours before draining to make the reduction. turned out great! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Judi Gooch Orrick
Rating: 5 stars
11/16/2016
I had the last of the season smallish (roma and cherry) tomatoes sitting on the counter top for about a week. After deciding to grill swordfish steaks but not having carb side dish I looked around to see what I could find to put on top of the fish to add interest and flavor. This recipe popped up and the tomatoes called to me. I didn't have red wine vinegar and just added red cooking wine - more than a splash if you get my drift! Then I added an additional clove of garlic some snipped fresh parsley and a teaspoon or so of capers. After it sat in the fridge for about an hour I put the sauce with the chopped tomatoes in the pan and cooked it down to the thickened stage. We found it a perfect accompaniment to the swordfish and will definitely even buy tomatoes to make this again. Read More
Annie Patterson
Rating: 3 stars
03/26/2019
This just wasn t hugely flavorful. Maybe it needs more time in the fridge or some red pepper or something. Read More
Live True Wellness
Rating: 5 stars
09/19/2020
What a great way to use garden tomatoes. This recipe is quick and very delicious. I have made it twice already. Read More
kitchenratz
Rating: 4 stars
10/05/2021
The reduction really helps "pop" the cherry tomato flavor. Keeping it simple helps. Have done this mix twice. Once with roasted chicken thighs and once with smoked salmon. With the salmon, charred the cherry tomatoes just a tad as the juice mixture was being reduced. Thought of freezing a couple of batches, but why bother, since it takes so little prep time. Read More
Jan Russak
Rating: 5 stars
12/25/2018
Nice and refreshing alternative to heavier sauces. Read More
Deb Mills
Rating: 2 stars
07/21/2020
I tried this again for the second time since I have an over abundance of cherry tomatoes. I wanted to see if it was better a second time but I had the same result. Not much juice at all and not as much flavor as one would think. I ended up dumping all the marinated tomatoes into the pan with the small amount of juice they made and sautéing them altogether in the hopes for some juice and flavor. It was... meh. Read More
