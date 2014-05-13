Fresh Cherry Tomato Relish

1 of 14

Rating: 5 stars I made this tonight because I wanted something simple to use up my abundance of cherry tomatoes. I'm not one to follow recipes exactly, but I tried on this one. My husband grilled salmon and we put this over it. It was a winner! Will definitely make this again. Next time will try with steak. Helpful (6)

Rating: 5 stars I used balsamic vinegar and added a little bit more vinegar and oil than the recipe called for. I let the mixture sit in the fridge for 2 hours before draining to make the reduction. turned out great! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I had the last of the season smallish (roma and cherry) tomatoes sitting on the counter top for about a week. After deciding to grill swordfish steaks but not having carb side dish I looked around to see what I could find to put on top of the fish to add interest and flavor. This recipe popped up and the tomatoes called to me. I didn't have red wine vinegar and just added red cooking wine - more than a splash if you get my drift! Then I added an additional clove of garlic some snipped fresh parsley and a teaspoon or so of capers. After it sat in the fridge for about an hour I put the sauce with the chopped tomatoes in the pan and cooked it down to the thickened stage. We found it a perfect accompaniment to the swordfish and will definitely even buy tomatoes to make this again.

Rating: 3 stars This just wasn t hugely flavorful. Maybe it needs more time in the fridge or some red pepper or something.

Rating: 5 stars What a great way to use garden tomatoes. This recipe is quick and very delicious. I have made it twice already.

Rating: 4 stars The reduction really helps "pop" the cherry tomato flavor. Keeping it simple helps. Have done this mix twice. Once with roasted chicken thighs and once with smoked salmon. With the salmon, charred the cherry tomatoes just a tad as the juice mixture was being reduced. Thought of freezing a couple of batches, but why bother, since it takes so little prep time.

Rating: 5 stars Nice and refreshing alternative to heavier sauces.