Chef John's Green Goddess Dressing

Outstanding dressing! Never knew how to replicate Green Goddess Dressing, til now. If you are lucky enough, to either have your own herb garden or have access to fresh herbs, you must try this! ( Sorry, dried herbs are just not the same!) The combo of herbs is brilliant! I use this as a dip, a dressing, and even a sandwich spread. I might sub non fat Greek yogurt for the sour cream next time, just cuz! If "nature" had a taste, this would be it! UPDATE...made this again using non-fat Greek yogurt instead of sour cream. It reduces the calories and tastes just great!! PS....If you don't want to buy a whole tin of anchovies just to use a few, get anchovy paste instead. It works beautifully and keeps in the frig for months!