Chef John's Green Goddess Dressing

This creamy, herby, addictively delicious sauce is not only my favorite salad dressing, but is one of my favorite dips as well. You can of course tweak the acidity with more or less lemon, as well as play with the salt and pepper, but please do not change the trio of herbs. The way the parsley and chive play against the sweet tarragon makes this unlike any other herb dressing.
Chef John I want you to know that when I need a great recipe I now search for Chef John. This dressing is fabulous, and since it's February and I only have dried herbs from my garden I used those and it's still excellent. Your creamy horseradish sauce was the absolute hit of Christmas dinner, and I served it with ham recently too, delicious! Please keep em coming!
I forgot to buy anchovy when I went to the grocery store. I researched a substitution on google and found that Worcestersire sauce is often used to substitute anchovy. I did a few drops and followed the rest of the recipe to the letter. It was a hit and guests of the party I was at all asked me for the recipe. The fresh herbs are the key to this recipe and make it super flavorful.
This sauce is absolutely divine!! I had to omit the anchovy as my husband is prone to gout and anchovies will bring on an attack almost immediately. But, even so, this was so amazingly good! Keep 'em coming, Chef John. You're the best!!
This was delicious! I made a trial version per the recipe, with the exception that I had to substitute white wine vinegar for the rice vinegar as I had forgotten to purchase it. I found it too tart so the batch I made for the event (as an alternative dipping sauce to shrimp instead of just cocktail sauce)I cut the vinegar and lemon juice in half and the recipe was divine!
Outstanding dressing! Never knew how to replicate Green Goddess Dressing, til now. If you are lucky enough, to either have your own herb garden or have access to fresh herbs, you must try this! ( Sorry, dried herbs are just not the same!) The combo of herbs is brilliant! I use this as a dip, a dressing, and even a sandwich spread. I might sub non fat Greek yogurt for the sour cream next time, just cuz! If "nature" had a taste, this would be it! UPDATE...made this again using non-fat Greek yogurt instead of sour cream. It reduces the calories and tastes just great!! PS....If you don't want to buy a whole tin of anchovies just to use a few, get anchovy paste instead. It works beautifully and keeps in the frig for months!
This was exceptional! I made it the first time because I was tasked with "bring(ing) a salad" to a dinner party and everyone raved about it. I was invited to a Labor Day bbq by the same people and they again asked me to bring a salad while saying "and that dressing from last time would be perfect". I think that Chef John's Green Goddess dressing was the *real* invitee! I made it exactly as written without any changes. It is perfect as written.
LOVE IT!!!!! I am currently using this as a dip for fries, and the family is gobbling it up. The kids will eat fresh herbs right out of the garden, so I knew they would love this. I did not have any tarragon, so I did add in some cilantro and basil (yes, I know it's not the same thing, but that's the beauty of this dressing, it's a great way to use up a plethora of garden herbs). Oh, and I used light mayo and light sour cream. I will def be making this again and again~YUM, YUM, YUM!!!!! Thanks for sharing. :)
I was very pleased with this dressing. I used plain Greek=style yogurt instead of sour cream, and unfortunately I did not have chives on hand. But other than that, I followed the recipe. I appreciated the texture most of all. It was thick enough to coat my salad, but not heavy like many store-bought dressings are. This is a great use for my homegrown herbs (I need to plant some chives now...)
This is an amazing dressing! Don’t let the sardines deter you, they really give it a nice subtle flavor. I don’t measure my herbs and just use what I have on hand...dill, cilantro, scallions, etc. Any green herb can go into this! You won’t be disappointed. Everyone I share it with is in love with it!
Chef John you never fail me! I had green goddess dressing for the first time in a restaurant a few days ago. This was better! Thanks. I'm growing herbs in my garden and had everything needed to make this terrific dressing. This is now a permanent addition to my recipe collection.
Changed tarragon to basil, but still kept one tsp fresh tarragon. Used green onions instead of chives. Made it with anchovy and without anchovy. Without is better, but requires more salt. I was generous with pepper and that’s good. Didn’t used rice wine vinegar, just generous with the lemon juice. THIS DRESSING IS DELICIOUS! I’m going to try adding some dehydrated cucumber and a bit of mint. We shall see.
This is fantabulous! I could practically drink this stuff. I love the green color from all the fresh herbs and the whole family gobbled up salad and everything we served with this! A keeper recipe for sure.
This is incredible !! I made it with plain yogurt no sugar, and 1/4 cup of pure mayonnaise instead of the S. Cream, and added dried tarragon, and a pinch of rosemary to the list and it is excellent a 10!
I made it now for lunch. Phenomonal!! Since my grocery store doesnt carry fresh herbs i was forced to use dried so my sauce wasnt that lovely mint green. But the flavors were delicious!! I love the cobination of the tarragon with the rice vinegar! Genius!! Thank you chef john!
This recipe is awesome. I forgot what homemade dressing could be like. We are trying to go back to basic eating with low sodium and no high fructose corn syrup or too much sugar. I did use fresh parsley, however it wasn't Italian parsley. I used low fat sour cream and since I did not have buttermilk, I added 1 tsp of lemon juice to 1/3 cup of 1% milk. I did not have tarragon and didn't add the salt. All in all, I think this dressing is delicious and it will be my go-to recipe for Ranch dressing.
This may be my new favorite dressing recipe! For the salad itself, this is what I used: Mixed greens, hard boiled eggs, cherry tomatoes, crumbled bacon, avocado, and pickled red onion. Brought it to a party and was told it was the best salad some had ever eaten!
I didn't have fresh tarragon so I used half the amount of dried. It was still very delicious. My family inhaled it! I'm making it again this weekend and will search until I find the fresh tarragon as I'm sure it will be even better.
I really liked the dressing. I made the dressing basically just as the recipe was written. It had a bit more overpowering mayo taste than I prefer. I think next time I might use more sour cream or divide mayo in half and use plain yogurt for the balance to add richness without as many calories. The dressing did have a lovely green fresh color.
I missed this dressing for years. I added lemon zest and put in the whole lemon for juice also added 5 pieces of fresh basil and a pinch of premium Chinese white pepper. OMG. Dressing dip sauce TQ chef Jon I'm in heaven.
