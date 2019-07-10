Chef John's Green Goddess Dressing

4.8
54 Ratings
  • 5 50
  • 4 2
  • 3 2
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This creamy, herby, addictively delicious sauce is not only my favorite salad dressing, but is one of my favorite dips as well. You can of course tweak the acidity with more or less lemon, as well as play with the salt and pepper, but please do not change the trio of herbs. The way the parsley and chive play against the sweet tarragon makes this unlike any other herb dressing.

Recipe by Chef John

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
16 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
Directions

  • Blend mayonnaise, sour cream, parsley, tarragon, chives, lemon juice, rice vinegar, anchovy fillet, garlic, cayenne pepper, salt, and black pepper in a blender until smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
124 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 1.3g; fat 13.2g; cholesterol 10.2mg; sodium 103.5mg. Full Nutrition
