Zucchini Banana Multi-Grain Bread

Save those bananas! Here's a delicious zucchini bread with just the right touch of whole grains added. Perfect with walnuts or even chopped pecans.

By Minute Rice

Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F. Prepare Multi-Grain Medley according to package directions. Coat a loaf pan with non-stick cooking spray.

  • In a large bowl whisk together eggs, sugar and banana. Stir in rice, oil, milk, vanilla, zucchini (should be about 1 1/2 cups of grated zucchini) and walnuts. Add baking mix and stir just until all ingredients are combined. Pour mixture into prepared pan.

  • Bake 45 minutes, or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean.

  • Cool 10 minutes then remove from pan and cool on rack.

Tips

Try using 2 cups of gluten-free baking mix.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
213 calories; protein 5g; carbohydrates 30g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 46.9mg; sodium 425.4mg. Full Nutrition
