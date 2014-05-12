Zucchini Banana Multi-Grain Bread
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 212.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 5g 10 %
carbohydrates: 30g 10 %
dietary fiber: 1.3g 5 %
sugars: 11.1g
fat: 8.6g 13 %
saturated fat: 1.4g 7 %
cholesterol: 46.9mg 16 %
vitamin a iu: 110.4IU 2 %
niacin equivalents: 1.6mg 12 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 7 %
vitamin c: 3.7mg 6 %
folate: 40.6mcg 10 %
calcium: 23.8mg 2 %
iron: 1.2mg 6 %
magnesium: 15.2mg 5 %
potassium: 149.6mg 4 %
sodium: 425.4mg 17 %
calories from fat: 77.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.